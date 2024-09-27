Fan-favorite Metroidvania Blasphemous is coming to mobile

Blasphemous just celebrated its fifth anniversary on September 10. Following that, the developers announced that it’s bringing the challenging Metroidvania to mobile.

The game is already on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, but it’ll be hitting iOS and Android on February 24, 2025, for $8. It’s now available for preorder on the Apple App Store, and pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

The game will be playable on mobile via the touchscreen or game controller, and it’ll include the base game along with all DLC. All three expansions were free when they originally released, but it’s nice to have them all in one package.

“The Miracle be praised!” the developers wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “After years of fan requests, you’ll soon be able to carry the dark and brutal world of Cvstodia in your pocket!” They also released a little trailer, which you can watch below. It doesn’t include any new footage, but it’s a reminder of just how stressful Blasphemous can feel at times.

Blasphemous is often described as a Soulslike side-Metroidvania platformer because of its difficulty, its Gothic aesthetic, and unflinching religious themes that are akin to FromSoftware entries like Bloodborne and Dark Souls. It can be quite frustrating to play for those not used to these kinds of games, so maybe try to pair a Bluetooth game controller with your mobile device to make it just a bit easier to play.

Since Blasphemous released in 2019, The Game Kitchen has developed and launched Blasphemous 2. The 2023 sequel doesn’t change up the formula too much, but mostly works as yet another Blasphemous for those who want the challenge.