Build anywhere in the wasteland with the ‘Fallout 76’ mobile CAMP system

Bethesda’s upcoming online game Fallout 76 leans heavily into the base-building elements we got to try out in 2015’s Fallout 4, and with the addition of the Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform — or CAMP — you can put your masterful constructions nearly anywhere in the world.

In a gameplay demonstration video, Bethesda shows off what is possible with the CAMP system. A survivor located at the edge of a cliff has constructed a basketball hoop, pool table, and an elevated porch. It isn’t exactly a luxurious way to live, as it lacks other amenities such as a roof … or walls, but it certainly makes an impression.

We soon see just how quickly your perfect apocalyptic oasis can be destroyed, however, as mutants, robots, and a giant winged monster easily level the area — the bat-like “Scorchbeast” makes use of a sonic attack to destroy some equipment without even touching it.

“After a crisis, work with your neighbors to ensure success,” the narrator says. “There’s no ‘I’ in ‘nuclear wasteland.'”

For once, other players will help you take on the formidable challenges roaming the post-apocalyptic wasteland of West Virginia. You will even be able to take selfies with them as you keep an album of memories for posterity, though we’re guessing the Earth will probably look similar by the time they come around.

Mutants and deranged monsters won’t be the only thing you have to worry about in Fallout 76. As the trailer alludes to at the very end, you’ll also be under threat of another nuclear attack, as Bethesda has hidden several bombs across the map. Manage to find one, and you’re free to do whatever you want with it. We suggest using it as a deterrent to prevent future conflict, but if Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain has taught us anything, everyone is going to fire them as soon as they can.

Fallout 76 comes to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14. A beta will be available before then to those who pre-ordered the game, and it will release on Xbox One before coming to the other platforms. If you have some extra cash, you can also pick up the “Power Armor Edition,” which comes with a wearable T-51 helmet, a map, and several miniature figures.