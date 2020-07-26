  1. Gaming

The next game in the Call of Duty series is believed to be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and it appears that this has been confirmed by an unlikely source.

Activision and developer Treyarch have not officially announced the new Call of Duty, but rumors as far back as almost a year ago claim that the game will be set in the Cold War. The title of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been tossed around for a while, but a leaked promotion with Doritos may have confirmed the game’s name and logo.

If the images are real, the double XP promotion with Doritos will start on October 5 and end on January 31. This likely means that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch near the end of October, similar to the release window of last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The 2019 Call of Duty‘s double XP promotion started on October 1, and the game was then released on October 25.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War rumors

Activision initially tapped support studio Raven Software to lead the 2020 Call of Duty project alongside Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer Games. However, the studios reportedly got into frequent arguments, leading to the decision to hand over development to Treyarch.

It remains to be seen how Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will take advantage of next-generation consoles, and if it will again feature the polarizing zombies mode that has been a fixture in Call of Duty: Black Ops games.

