2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 will reportedly plunge players into Cold War

Aaron Mamiit
By

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, which is set to launch in 2020, will reportedly be “even more gritty and gruesome” than this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, from developer Infinity Ward, is an aggressively familiar reboot of the series that presents players with “the morally complex realities of modern war.” Set to launch on October 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, the new Call of Duty promises a “raw, gritty, and provocative” story that will not shy away from controversy.

Developer Treyarch, however, will apparently try to make an even bigger splash with Call of Duty: Black Ops 5.

YouTuber LongSensation, who is regarded as a reliable source after leaking the title of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare before its official announcement, provided information regarding next year’s Call of Duty through Twitter.

It appears that there is a chance for Black Ops to follow the footsteps of Modern Warfare by dropping the number in its title to signal a return to the grounded roots of the series. In that sense, next year’s Call of Duty certainly has the potential to upstage this year’s edition in the “gritty and gruesome” department, especially with Treyarch at the helm.

The Cold War and Vietnam War have been featured in the previous Call of Duty games, but Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 would be the first to cover the Korean Wars of the early 1950s if the rumor is true. Unfortunately, it will be a long time before Activision reveals any information regarding next year’s Call of Duty, especially as this year’s edition has not even been released yet.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 will roll out next year, just two years after Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Activision switched things up for the 2020 Call of Duty by assigning support studio Raven Software to lead the project alongside Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer Games. The two studios, however, reportedly got into frequent arguments, triggering the decision to make Treyarch in charge, with Raven and Sledgehammer to continue as support studios. The work that Raven and Sledgehammer have done so far will be incorporated into the game’s single-player story mode though.

