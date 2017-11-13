‘Call of Duty: WWII’ temporarily ditches dedicated servers

Call of Duty: WWII is one of our favorite games in the series, and a large part of that is its simple and addictive competitive multiplayer component. It’s undeniable, however, that the game has suffered from connectivity issues since it launched a few weeks ago, and these issues have kept players from fully enjoying the game. To combat these problems, developer Sledgehammer Games has rolled out a few changes, including temporarily disabling dedicated servers.

“While our previous game update, which released early Friday, [November 10], solved several critical needs, unfortunately it also had an adverse effect on server performance,” said Sledgehammer in an update. “As a result, we moved to [peer-to-peer] servers. Overall, the game is stable, however we know that P2P brings things like host migrations and other issues that make for inconsistent gameplay experiences.”

For now, the peer-to-peer system means that the Headquarters social space will remain antisocial — unless you manually invite another friend to join you, you won’t be able to see any other players. This stops solo players from completing one of the game’s early social challenges, which requires them to commend another player within Headquarters.

Sledgehammer said in the update that it continues to identify issues with players disconnecting from the game server, and once it has completed its testing, dedicated servers will begin to return. Any changes, however, will arrive first to console players before making their way to PC.

“This is only the beginning, so thank you for playing,” Sledgehammer added. “We won’t rest until we resolve everything we can for the community.”

The disconnecting in Call of Duty: WWII hasn’t been a huge issue for us personally, but when it does occur, it’s frustrating. One round of the game’s horror-heavy Zombies mode was about to conclude when the connection was lost, erasing all progress we had made up to that point, including work toward completing certain challenges.

Call of Duty: WWII is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is enhanced on the new Xbox One X console, with higher resolutions making it the best place to play the game outside of high-end gaming PCs.