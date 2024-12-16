Catly does not use generative AI or contain NFTs, devs say

After stirring up controversy at The Game Awards, Catly developer SuperAuthenti Co. has clarified that its game does not use generative AI or blockchain technology, Digital Trends confirms.

Catly is an upcoming open-world adventure game that got a teaser trailer at this year’s Game Awards. As soon as it aired, social media users began speculating about whether the “photorealistic” trailer used generative AI. When Digital Trends first asked a PR representative for SuperAuthenti if the trailer or project, which is described as being “technologically innovative” and featuring unique cats for every user, uses AI, we were initially told that the studio would not be answering further questions until 2025.

In the wake of speculation, a SuperAuthneti Co. spokesperson has now confirmed that no generative AI was used to “produce the video and the game.” Digital Trends also viewed a progress video showing off how the trailer was made, which did highlight underlying 3D models. This information matches what was told to both IGN and Game Developer earlier today.

Catly Trailer 4K - THE GAME AWARDS 2024

The spokesperson also claims that the project is “not a blockchain game” nor does it use NFTs. That became a topic of speculation after users connected SuperAuthenti co-founder Kevin Yeung to TenthPlanet, a web3 studio that was working on a blockchain game called Alien Meow in 2022, which had a similar description to Catly, according to GamesBeat.

Even with that confirmation, there are still several unanswered questions around Catly. Though the studio says that AI was not used in the production of its reveal trailer, its statement does not confirm whether it was used in addition marketing assets. That includes its Steam page, which some have speculated used AI to generate its game description. It’s also unclear what Catly‘s advertised technological innovation is and how it will be able to give each player a unique cat. Then there’s the question of how an open-world MMO will work on an Apple Watch. We’ll have to wait longer for those answers; further details will not be revealed until 2025, the spokesperson says.

The final mystery lies around the newly founded studio itself, whose ownership outside of Yeung is still unknown. Digital Trends asked if TenthPlanet co-founder William Wei Chen is involved with SuperAuthenti, but the studio isn’t revealing details about its staff or connections to previous companies yet.

Catly is scheduled to release in 2025 for PC, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch.