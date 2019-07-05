Share

CD Projekt Red spoke at the WallStreet 23 conference in Poland on Monday and detailed plans involving future gaming content, specifically around Cyberpunk 2077. Polish publication Bankier reported on the conference and a few facts were misinterpreted by Google Translate. In an effort to extract all the most important information, we worked with a Polish speaker to translate important passages from the report.

Our anonymous source translated the original report from Polish to English. The result was something much clearer than what Google Translate provided, though not without a couple of its own perplexing bits. Of the things that doesn’t change with the new translation, is the reveal of five projects by five different CD Projekt Red studios in the works.

“We are working on three Cyberpunk projects — on the main game and two others. There are three teams on these projects. We are also working on ‘Gwent’, and one other unnamed game that we call Spokko. So in total, there are 5 teams working on our games, which three of them are working on ‘Cyberpunk,’” said CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński.

Gwent is a Witcher 3 spinoff card game, and Spokko is actually the name of the studio working on the unannounced mobile game, as clarified by CD Projekt Red in an email to PCGamer.

Additional clarity comes in regards to the three Cyberpunk 2077 projects. The “basic version” of Cyberpunk 2077, taken from Google Translate, changes to “base game” in our translation. There’s also certainly a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 in development. The most confusing and intriguing takeaway from the original report is CD Projekt Red’s Vice President Piotr Nielubowicz mentioning the “next big CD Projekt game.” Here are the translated passages from the Polish speaker:

“The president added that one of the teams working on Cyberpunk projects, located in Wrocław, counts approximately 40 people. Kiciński indicated that the development of Wrocław’s studio was associated with the multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077.

“The vice-president Piotr Nielubowicz declared that the next big title from CD Projekt will take place in the same world as Cyberpunk. CD Projekt’s strategist left us thinking that another AAA game (other than Cyberpunk 2077) will be coming out before the end of 2021.

“‘Our next big project will take place in the Cyberpunk universe, and we are already working on it and I assure you that it is a very big, very innovative project for us’, declared Niebulowicz.”

This project is likely an expansion that will be released before 2021. In an interview with Prima Games, UI Coordinator Alvin Liu said Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting expansions similar in style to The Witcher 3. It’s not unreasonable for the team to declare an expansion a full, major project when you consider how CD Projekt Red handled Blood and Wine for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Not only was it a standalone expansion, but it also added an entirely new area, new mechanics, and more to the world.

We’ve reached out to CD Projekt Red for additional comment.