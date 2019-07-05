Digital Trends
Gaming

CD Projekt Red’s next big AAA project is probably a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Cyberpunk 2077 expansion 3 three projects modes CD Projekt Red report

CD Projekt Red spoke at the WallStreet 23 conference in Poland on Monday and detailed plans involving future gaming content, specifically around Cyberpunk 2077. Polish publication Bankier reported on the conference and a few facts were misinterpreted by Google Translate. In an effort to extract all the most important information, we worked with a Polish speaker to translate important passages from the report.

Our anonymous source translated the original report from Polish to English. The result was something much clearer than what Google Translate provided, though not without a couple of its own perplexing bits. Of the things that doesn’t change with the new translation, is the reveal of five projects by five different CD Projekt Red studios in the works. 

“We are working on three Cyberpunk projects — on the main game and two others. There are three teams on these projects. We are also working on ‘Gwent’, and one other unnamed game that we call Spokko. So in total, there are 5 teams working on our games, which three of them are working on ‘Cyberpunk,’” said CD Projekt Red President Adam Kiciński.

Gwent is a Witcher 3 spinoff card game, and Spokko is actually the name of the studio working on the unannounced mobile game, as clarified by CD Projekt Red in an email to PCGamer.

Additional clarity comes in regards to the three Cyberpunk 2077 projects. The “basic version” of Cyberpunk 2077, taken from Google Translate, changes to “base game” in our translation. There’s also certainly a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077 in development. The most confusing and intriguing takeaway from the original report is CD Projekt Red’s Vice President Piotr Nielubowicz mentioning the “next big CD Projekt game.” Here are the translated passages from the Polish speaker:

“The president added that one of the teams working on Cyberpunk projects, located in Wrocław, counts approximately 40 people. Kiciński indicated that the development of Wrocław’s studio was associated with the multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077.
“The vice-president Piotr Nielubowicz declared that the next big title from CD Projekt will take place in the same world as Cyberpunk. CD Projekt’s strategist left us thinking that another AAA game (other than Cyberpunk 2077) will be coming out before the end of 2021.
“‘Our next big project will take place in the Cyberpunk universe, and we are already working on it and I assure you that it is a very big, very innovative project for us’, declared Niebulowicz.”

This project is likely an expansion that will be released before 2021. In an interview with Prima Games, UI Coordinator Alvin Liu said Cyberpunk 2077 would be getting expansions similar in style to The Witcher 3. It’s not unreasonable for the team to declare an expansion a full, major project when you consider how CD Projekt Red handled Blood and Wine for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Not only was it a standalone expansion, but it also added an entirely new area, new mechanics, and more to the world.

We’ve reached out to CD Projekt Red for additional comment.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
super mario maker 2 how to unlock all mii outfits outfit guide 1
Gaming

Step your fashion game up with these Super Mario Maker 2 Mii Maker outfits

In Super Mario Maker 2 you can customize your Mii Maker wit all sorts of clothing options. While you have handful of options to start with, most of your wardrobe needs to be unlocked.
Posted By Steven Petite
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers holminster switch dungeon guide forgiven dissonance
Gaming

Healer, ready up! Here's our guide to the first dungeon in FFXIV: Shadowbringers

Unlocked at level 71 early in the Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers main scenario quest, Holminster Switch is the first new dungeon of the expansion. Its triple stack of bosses can surprise and confuse you, but these brief tips and…
Posted By Josh Brown
final fantasy xiv dohn mheg dungeon guide
Gaming

How to survive the scary depths of the Dhon Mheg dungeon in FFXIV: Shadowbringers

The second dungeon of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers might look a walk in a magically underwater park, but there are real threats around every corner. If you're looking for a Dhun Mheg dungeon guide that isn't longer than the dungeon…
Posted By Josh Brown
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers review
Product Review

FFXIV: Shadowbringers is a relentless barrage of emotional gut punches

With a FFXIV expansion on the horizon, we dove into Early Access to get a taste of what to expect. With a shift in the story and tons of new content, we found that Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers builds upon the MMO in all the right ways.
Posted By Josh Brown
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fortnite x Stranger Things crossover at the Mega Mall
Gaming

Stranger Things is turning the Fortnite: Battle Royale map upside down

Fortnite players are coming across portals to the Upside Down, the evil area depicted Netflix's Stranger Things, in the game and entering teases a dark version of the game's map. The third season of the show releases this week.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
god of war gets myth right with the liberties it takes midgard
Buying Guides

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
marvel games san diego comic-con 2019 announcement surprise exclusive avengers ultimate alliance iron man VR
Gaming

Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 will be jam-packed with surprises

In the latest update on the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con, we learn the Marvel Games panel will include updates on games like Marvel’s Avengers and Iron Man VR. The panel synopsis teases some other surprises as well.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the
Gaming

The best patriotic video games to play on the Fourth of July

Looking for the perfect video game to play on July 4? We've corralled 10 patriotic video games to play on Independence Day, including entries in the Assassin's Creed and The Division franchises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sea of solitude review impress 20190702144726
Gaming

Sea of Solitude doesn’t need words to tell its moving story

Sea of Solitude is a moving adventure centered around understanding and overcoming loneliness. Though the story is about one young woman's struggle, the dream-like world tells a universally relatable tale.
Posted By Steven Petite