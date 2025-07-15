 Skip to main content
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is coming to Mac with some fresh upgrades

By
V looking at himself in the mirror.
CD Projekt Red

Mac owners will finally get their chance to play one of the best open-world RPGs in recent years when Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the Mac App Store on Thursday, July 17. Alongside the core game, all its updates, and DLC, this new version will take full advantage of Apple silicon technologies and brand new spatial audio to make it the definitive way to play.

After an initially rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to pull off an impressive redemption story through major bug fixes, performance updates, and a huge Phantom Liberty DLC paired with its 2.0 version. The game has now reached version 2.3 and has fully delivered on the rich storytelling and visually impressive world CD Projekt Red promised. However, one thing no one predicted was Mac support. Now, CD Project Red has not only brought the hit RPG to Macs, but fully optimized the experience for that hardware.

A city street in cyberpunk 2077.
CD Projekt Red

Available starting Thursday, July 17 on the Mac App Store, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, Mac users will be treated to a “For this Mac” graphical preset that will automatically select the best graphics settings for any Apple Silicon Mac, ranging from M1 to the M4 family of chips, so long as they have 16GB or more of unified memory. This means the game will be optimized for a host of Mac devices, including the new iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio with M3 Ultra. Depending on your Mac, players can expect MetalFX upscaling, AMD FSR upscaling and frame generation, HDR optimized for Apple XDR displays, and more. As good as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will look on Mac, it is also going to sound amazing. Those with AirPods can enjoy exclusive spatial audio with head tracking support to offer an even greater level of immersion.

Recommended Videos

And if you’ve already experienced Cyberpunk 2077 before on another platform, you can download it for free on your Mac and can take advantage of cross-platform support to carry your save over from any other platform.

This is the latest example of Mac pushing to be a more recognized gaming platform after adding major new releases like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, and Resident Evil 4.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will arrive on the Mac App Store on Thursday, July 17.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Editors’ Recommendations

Cyberpunk 2077: How to start Phantom Liberty DLC
A pyramid from Cyberpunk 2077.

The rehabilitation of Cyberpunk 2077 finally culminates in both the release of the 2.0 update and the substantial DLC expansion called Phantom Liberty. Between these two, plus all the changes made in the years since launch, the once unstable and buggy game is finally living up to its potential. While everything up until this point has been free, including the 2.0 changes, Phantom Liberty is the first and only piece of paid content. Giving players an entirely new area in Dogtown to explore, plus a lengthy main story and tons of new side missions, it's the biggest reason to reinstall this ambitious title. But how exactly can you start the DLC since it is meant to slot into the story of the main game rather than take place before or after? We've hacked in and downloaded all the data you need on how to start the Phantom Liberty DLC.
How to start Phantom Liberty
There are actually a few different ways to get into Phantom Liberty depending on your preference and whether or not you've played the base game. The easiest way to get directly into it is through the main menu. With the DLC installed, you will have an option to jump directly into the expansion, even if you haven't played the main game yet. This sounds great for those who want to see the new stuff right away, but it isn't recommended if you haven't played the base game at all. You will be given a character automatically leveled up and placed at the proper point in the story for the DLC to take place with no context or tutorial on how to play. Note that picking this option doesn't lock you out of any of the base game content.

For new players who want to experience Phantom Liberty more naturally, you will need to play the opening hours of Cyberpunk 2077 until you complete the "Transmission" mission before the quest that starts the DLC will trigger.

Read more
Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023
Jin in Tekken 8

Gamescom, one of the largest video game expos in the world, takes place this week in Germany. To kick things off, Geoff Keighley held another Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase to give us an update on what's in store from the gaming industry, with a slight focus on already announced titles and games by European studios. Keighley and influencer Jasmin Gnu hosted the main event following a pre-show hosted by Kyle Bosman.

While the show was long and slow-paced, we did get plenty of new looks at upcoming games like Mortal Kombat 1, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and Tekken 8. Director Zack Snyder even swung by to debut a trailer for Rebel Moon during the show. It's a lot to keep track of, but we've rounded up everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023 and its pre-show right here.

Read more
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty fixes my biggest problems with the base game
V rides a motorcycle while shooting at a mech in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

When Cyberpunk 2077 launched in December 2020, I so desperately wanted to love it. I was enamored with its intricate open-world design, which featured an impressive level of verticality, but it was hard to ever get fully immersed due to its slew of launch problems. Pair that with a lore-heavy story that was filled with cyber-talk and I often found myself feeling lost in Night City -- and not in the good way I want from an open-world game.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Trailer

Read more