Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is coming to Mac with some fresh upgrades

Mac owners will finally get their chance to play one of the best open-world RPGs in recent years when Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the Mac App Store on Thursday, July 17. Alongside the core game, all its updates, and DLC, this new version will take full advantage of Apple silicon technologies and brand new spatial audio to make it the definitive way to play.

After an initially rocky launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has managed to pull off an impressive redemption story through major bug fixes, performance updates, and a huge Phantom Liberty DLC paired with its 2.0 version. The game has now reached version 2.3 and has fully delivered on the rich storytelling and visually impressive world CD Projekt Red promised. However, one thing no one predicted was Mac support. Now, CD Project Red has not only brought the hit RPG to Macs, but fully optimized the experience for that hardware.

Available starting Thursday, July 17 on the Mac App Store, Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store, Mac users will be treated to a “For this Mac” graphical preset that will automatically select the best graphics settings for any Apple Silicon Mac, ranging from M1 to the M4 family of chips, so long as they have 16GB or more of unified memory. This means the game will be optimized for a host of Mac devices, including the new iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and Mac Studio with M3 Ultra. Depending on your Mac, players can expect MetalFX upscaling, AMD FSR upscaling and frame generation, HDR optimized for Apple XDR displays, and more. As good as Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will look on Mac, it is also going to sound amazing. Those with AirPods can enjoy exclusive spatial audio with head tracking support to offer an even greater level of immersion.

And if you’ve already experienced Cyberpunk 2077 before on another platform, you can download it for free on your Mac and can take advantage of cross-platform support to carry your save over from any other platform.

This is the latest example of Mac pushing to be a more recognized gaming platform after adding major new releases like Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, and Resident Evil 4.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will arrive on the Mac App Store on Thursday, July 17.