Prepare to die all over again in ‘Dark Souls: Remastered’

On Thursday, January 11, Namco Bandai confirmed that a remastered version of Dark Souls is making its way to the current crop of consoles in 2018. The project was first unveiled as part of a last-minute Nintendo Direct, but it has since been announced that the game will hit the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, also.

Dark Souls was first released in 2011 and went on to become a cult smash that spawned two direct sequels and a host of imitators, ranging from Lords of the Fallen to Nioh. However, the game is yet to be released on current hardware, save for backward compatibility on the Xbox One.

The world of Lordran is set to be realized in upscaled 4K resolution for players journeying through the game on the PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X, and PC. The Switch version will mark the first time that the title has been available on Nintendo hardware, and its first official portable release — perfect for anyone that is looking for a truly punishing action-RPG to enjoy during their commute.

While the biggest enhancements over the original come in the form of increased resolution and framerate, Dark Souls: Remastered has a couple of features that should cement its status as the definitive version. All DLC is included in the package, including everything from the Prepare to Die Edition as well as the Artorias of the Abyss expansion, and online multiplayer now supports six players rather than just four.

Dark Souls quickly became one of the most beloved franchises of the past decade and this remaster should allow a whole new wave of players to enjoy its satisfying gameplay loop of dying over and over again. What’s more, it’s rumored that the rest of the series is set to follow after the first chapter is released — sources indicate that all three games will be available on the Switch eventually, according to Kotaku. Dark Souls II and Dark Souls III have already been released for the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, with a trilogy box set already announced for Japanese PlayStation 4 owners, per Twinfinite.

Dark Souls: Remastered is set to land on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on May 25, 2018.