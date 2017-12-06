‘Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris’ locks base-game content behind a paywall

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris is out in the wild on all platforms, giving players new story missions, strikes, and competitive multiplayer maps, but it’s what the expansion has taken away that could disappoint players. “Vanilla” players who boot up Destiny 2 will find several activities are no longer accessible without purchasing Curse of Osiris.

Previously, participating in the “Prestige” difficulty mode for Destiny 2‘s Nightfall strikes required players to be at the power level cap for the game: 300. In Curse of Osiris, however, that cap has been increased to 330, and Prestige Nightfall strikes have seen their required power level risen according. This means players who previously enjoyed play Prestige Nightfall strikes won’t be able to do so anymore, even on the strikes made available in the base game.

Similarly, the Prestige version of the Leviathan raid now requires a power level of 330, meaning it is inaccessible to anyone who hasn’t purchased Curse of Osiris. As Kotaku reported, one of the Destiny 2 PlayStation 4 trophies requires players to complete either a strike or raid on Prestige difficulty. With those now being inaccessible to base-game players, so is a platinum trophy.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris also adds “Heroic” strikes, which are more difficult versions of the regular strikes, and these are also locked to standard Destiny 2 players. This shouldn’t pose too much of a problem, but players may find waiting times for matchmaking to increase as more players choose to forgo the standard difficulty in favor of Heroic.

The expansion also includes Heroic versions of the open-world “Adventures,” though on Mercury these still take place inside the instanced Infinite Forest rather than on the planet’s surface. Though recommended for anyone at power level 300, they are extremely difficult and will likely take at least twice as long to complete as a normal Adventure.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and costs $20. It is also available as the first of two planned expansions in the game’s $35 expansion pass. The second expansion will arrive in spring 2018. If you haven’t picked up the game yet, we highly recommend jumping on board, and we even named it a runner-up in our “best game of 2017” awards.