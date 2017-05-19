‘Destiny 2’ arrives in September, but a Nintendo Switch port isn’t in the cards

Why it matters to you Nintendo Switch fans have plenty to play, but they'll need to pick up another console or a PC for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 will be making it way later this year to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and, for the first time, the PC, but there is one system that won’t be seeing Bungie’s shooter anytime soon: The Nintendo Switch. Though the console is selling out minutes after being put on store shelves and has a strong lineup of games on the horizon, the system’s portability made a Destiny 2 port impossible.

“I think it’s pretty unrealistic, given we’re an online-only game, right?” project lead Mark Noseworthy told IGN at the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal event. “It’s incredible, I love the console, but in terms of where it’s at, I don’t want to leave anyone with the possibility of, like, ‘it’s a thing we’ll consider, maybe next year.’ There’s no plans right now for Switch.”

Blizzard, which will be hosting the PC version of Destiny 2 through its Battle.net service, also appears to be skipping the Switch with its multiplayer shooter Overwatch, and the recently announced Call of Duty: World War II also shows no signs of coming to the system.

This is slightly different than the situation with the Wii U back in 2012. The system launched with Call of Duty: Black Ops II, but the original version of the game had been developed for the aging Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles. Activision’s two latest shooters appear to be pushing their systems’ hardware considerably further, and the Switch’s weaker processor and small form factor would probably cause it to catch fire and melt if it attempted to run them.

Destiny 2 is scheduled to arrive September 8 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with the PC version likely launching at a later date. A beta test will be held this summer. Stay tuned to Digital Trends for our first impressions and check out everything you missed from the game’s first gameplay demonstration.