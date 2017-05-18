You can watch the 'Destiny 2' gameplay demonstration right here

Why it matters to you Destiny 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and this will be our first real look at how it is shaping up.

While we learned a bit about Destiny 2 since it was officially announced near the end of March, we still don’t know what to expect gameplay-wise. That is about to change, as the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal is mere hours away.

The gameplay premiere starts at 10 a.m. (PT) on Twitch, but if you are overeager, Bungie is hosting a pre-show countdown at 9 a.m. You can watch both segments of the stream right here in this window, so bookmark this page and join us, Guardians. We will also update this article after the event, so if you aren’t able to stream it at work or school, you can check back here for our summary.

Additionally, we will be at the event to play Destiny 2 for the first time and will share our hands-on impressions once the demonstration concludes.

Since E3 is right around the corner, one might think that showcasing Destiny 2 before the annual games expo is a strange move. Yet, it makes sense when you consider just how popular Destiny has become in its two-and-a-half-year life. Destiny captivated millions of players around the world and impressively, held their attention longer than almost any other console game in recent memory. With four expansions and a myriad of timed challenges and additional content, Destiny grew better with age, specifically with The Taken King expansion at the start of Destiny‘s second year. Even early Destiny detractors couldn’t deny that Destiny delivered a roundly better gameplay experience from The Taken King on.

While The Taken King expansion didn’t wholly change the Destiny formula, the gameplay leap from the original to Destiny 2 may be significant. As Kotaku reported last year, the changes from Destiny to Destiny 2 could resemble the magnitude of refinements from Diablo to Diablo II. We will start to learn just how much Destiny 2 has evolved from its predecessor in a few hours. It is interesting to note that the same Kotaku report that suggested big changes for Destiny 2 also leaked the existence of the now-confirmed PC version.

Destiny 2 launches on September 8 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.