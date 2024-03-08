 Skip to main content
Ahead of Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can get the first game for $5 right now

Tomas Franzese
By
Dragon's Dogma player fighting an enemy.
Capcom

Capcom has heavily discounted Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen across all of the platforms it’s available on ahead of the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2.

This is happening as part of a wider Capcom Publisher Sale taking place across major platforms. While titles like Street Fighter 6 are also discounted, picking up Dragon Dogma: Dark Arisen right now makes the most sense, as its sequel is right on the horizon. Dragon’s Dogma is a fantastic RPG with exhilarating combat and unique ideas like its pawn system that lets you venture out with characters that your friends created. Dragon’s Dogma 2 seems like it will only expand on these ideas, so it would be wise to familiarize yourself with the foundation it’s building on is.

No matter what platform you want to play Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen on, you can get it at a heavy discount across all platforms. Right now, it’s priced at $4.49 on Xbox, $4.97 on Steam, $4.99 on Nintendo Switch, and $5.09 on PlayStation. Considering that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen typically still retails for $30, those are some pretty great discounts for players who want to get a taste of the first Dragon’s Dogma game before its sequel.

And if you feel like you just can’t wait for Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re also in luck. On March 7, Capcom released Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage, which lets players tinker around with the game’s customization systems and create their player character and main pawn before launch. Then, on March 22, you can pick up Dragon’s Dogma 2. That game won’t be available at a discount, though; Dragon’s Dogma 2 will cost $70.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is available and on sale across PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. If you don’t want to pay for it at all, you can also try the game out for no additional cost if you have a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription.

