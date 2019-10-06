Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is finally here, and with the launch of the new expansion, developer Bungie is giving away free Powerful Engrams to all players.

The Engrams of Destiny 2 are basically loot boxes that serve as rewards to players. Most Engrams do not give valuable items, but Powerful Engrams help out a lot in increasing the Power level of Guardians.

Last year, Bungie rolled out an exclusive rewards program that offered rewards and special offers and to celebrate the launch of Destiny 2‘s latest expansion, the program is offering players a free Powerful Engram.

To receive the free Powerful Engram, Destiny 2 players will have to sign up on the Bungie Rewards page, where they will link their Bungie.net account, which is a requirement for playing the game. Upon successfully linking the profile, a list of rewards will appear, including the Powerful Engram.

Upon claiming the Powerful Engram, it will be sent to the game through Kadi 55-30 in the Tower, where players can pick it up like any other kind of loot.

Destiny 2 players, however, are recommended to hold off on claiming the free Powerful Engram until they reach the soft cap of 900 Power. That is the maximum Power level that players can reach through regular gameplay; afterward, players will rely on powerful drops, such as the ones that they can get from the Powerful Engram, to boost themselves to the hard cap of 950 Power. Because the Power level of the Engram is based on that of the player’s when it is claimed, the best way to get the most out of the free item is to claim it once players reach 900 Power.

Destiny 2 changes significantly with the launch of Shadowkeep, which takes players to the moon. With the launch of the expansion, the game jumps to Steam for its PC version, with its base game rebranded as Destiny 2: New Light and going free-to-play.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep gives old players a reason to log in again, especially with the introduction of a season pass that grants rewards as players level up, as well as a roadmap over the coming weeks that include a new raid, new exotic quests, and new activities.

