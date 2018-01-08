PC power level under 9,000? You can still run ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’

Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ releases later this month, and it’s shaping up to be one of the best games to ever use the license. It will be coming to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but it is also releasing on PC, and publisher Bandai Namco has revealed just what kind of a rig you’ll need to run it. Luckily, you’ll be just fine even if your power level is less than 9,000.

Bandai Namco shared a full specifications list on Twitter, revealing the minimum and recommended CPU, GPU, and RAM you’ll need to run the game — it’s compatible on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 10.

You’ll have to have at least an AMD FX-4350 or Intel Core i5-3470 in order to run Dragon Ball FighterZ, and it’s recommended you have at least an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-3770. The Ryzen 5 1400 isn’t an expensive processor, only costing about $160.

For your GPU, you also shouldn’t need to make an upgrade. It’s recommended that you have a Radeon HD 7870 or GeForce GTX 660 installed. Both are several years old and have just 2GB of VRAM, and the game is playable with 1GB of VRAM.

As long as your PC isn’t old enough to drink, you’re going to be fine on RAM, as well. Dragon Ball FighterZ only requires 4GB of RAM, with 8GB recommended. The game also requires DirectX 11 as well as a DirectX-compatible sound card.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is the first Dragon Ball game we’ve seen to truly match the visual style of the manga and anime series. It’s a three-on-three tag-team fighting game developed by the studio responsible for Guilty Gear and BlazBlue, so you can expect high-level competitive play once the game releases. The game features its own story mode, and its roster of characters covers just about everyone you’d ever want to fight in the universe, from Vegeta and Piccolo to Android 18 and Dragon Ball Super‘s Beerus. Stages include Planet Namek, the Sacred World of the Kai, and the Cell Games Arena — with several attacks lifted straight from the anime, you’ll be able to re-create your favorite moments.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26.