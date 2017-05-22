‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ comes to Switch, lets you pretend to be Goku

Why it matters to you Nintendo Switch fans will soon be able to play one of the best Dragon Ball games on the go for the first time.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is regarded as one of the best games to use the license in recent years, with its combat and character customization allowing fans to feel like they’re living inside Akira Toriyama’s famous world, but things are about to get even more immersive. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, and motion control support will allow you to live out your dream of launching a ki blast from your fingertips.

Set to arrive this fall, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will include a “motion control option,” which seems to imply that the feature will not be required and players can use the Switch Pro controller if they prefer. The game will also support two-player local multiplayer on one Switch system, with both players using a single Joy-Con as they can with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and local ad-hoc multiplayer with up to six players and multiple Switch systems. If you ever wanted to have a massive Dragon Ball battle where you could actually hear your opponent’s screams are they powered up their attacks for ten minutes at a time, now you can do so on the go.

A new DLC pack is arriving ahead of the game’s Switch launch, as well — “DLC #4” adds the characters Fused Zamasu and SSGSS Vegito, both from the recent anime series Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball fans certainly haven’t had a shortage of content recently. In addition to the steady stream of films released, some of them in theaters, Dragon Ball Super has continued the storylines of Goku and his friends. In addition, Dragon Ball Z Kai was recently revived, with the Buu Saga finally given the same filler-free treatment as the series’ earlier episodes. Of course, some would prefer that the series simply ended after Cell’s defeat at the hands of Gohan.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.