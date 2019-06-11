Digital Trends
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers is a superhero spectacle that left us with questions

Steven Petite
By

Marvel’s Avengers had an inauspicious debut at Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference. The cinematic trailer was fine, if a bit jarring due to the new look Avengers. But Square Enix bizarrely chose to discuss the free post-launch content drops rather than talking about what Marvel’s Avengers actually is.

Now that I’ve seen Marvel’s Avengers in action at E3 2019, I can say it has vibes of God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man. Developed by The Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, it aptly weaves cinematics and gameplay filled with flashy, satisfying animations. The five superheroes that make up the starting Avengers roster appear to offer different ways to play either solo, or with up to three friends.

The 25-minute gameplay presentation showcased the prologue — essentially a significantly more detailed version of the events covered in the reveal trailer. Cue Avengers Day (A-Day), a grand occasion to open their new headquarters. The festivities are quickly interrupted by explosions on the Golden Gate Bridge. Thor and Iron Man fly across the bay to investigate.

Is that you, Kratos?

The preview admirably squeezed combat sequences in for all of the heroes, starting with Thor. The hammer-wielding god smashed onto the now partially destroyed bridge. Thor’s combat style is a mix of ranged and close range attacks. From afar, Thor threw his hammer at masked, black-cloaked enemies, impaling them into walls before calling his trusty weapon back. The mechanic looks quite similar to God of War’s axe throw.

Marvel’s Avengers isn’t a button masher. The combat has weight to it, making each smack of Thor’s hammer look deliberate and satisfying. While quick time events occurred periodically throughout the preview, they weren’t core to the combat.

On the lower right-hand corner of screen, there were three slots for special abilities that charge over time. The top slot was always empty but was larger than the others, perhaps indicating an “ultimate” ability. By pressing a trigger, gameplay director Remi Lacoste unleashed a devastating aerial attack from above that wiped out several enemies.

1 of 3
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen4
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen5
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen1

Square Enix only showed off solo play, but Marvel’s Avengers is also playable cooperatively with up to four players. While playing solo, other Avengers sometimes came to help out. That’s when Iron Man arrived, shooting at enemies from above. Iron Man, with all of his pricey gadgets, is more of a ranged hero. Once in control of Iron Man, he flew across the bridge, shooting fireballs at enemies below. One of his special moves set everything  below him ablaze.

With things on the bridge turning dire, Bruce Banner dropped in from the Avengers’ ship. He transformed into the Hulk during the descent. The Hulk looked incredibly fun to control. As you can imagine, he’s an absolute unit who specializes in tossing enemies like rag dolls, bashing them into the ground, and even using their bodies as weapons to kill other enemies. The Hulk sequence also showed some mild platforming elements. Hulk leaped across gaps in the bridge, tossing enemies aside and hopping over abandoned cars in the process.

Back on the ship, Captain America was ambushed by a bunch of enemies, some toting guns, others boasting electrified weapons. Captain America’s style somewhat mirrored Thor’s, as he slung his shield like a frisbee. His hand-to-hand combat had a Marvel’s Spider-Man vibe, with successful dodges briefly slowing time.

The final stretch of the prologue followed Black Widow in a fight against Taskmaster, a supervillain best known for his prolonged conflict with Captain America. Taskmaster coordinated the attack on A-Day, and all of his underlings worked hard to keep the Avengers busy.

The boss fight against Taskmaster looked the least like real gameplay. Filled with cinematics, it was sometimes hard to tell what the player would control. Still, Black Widow looked the nimblest of the squad. Her dual pistols offer a flashy way to deal damage from afar. The Taskmaster bout relied heavily on dodging to avoid Taskmaster’s slashes and area of effect attacks. Black Widow’s dodges, from backflips to sidesteps, opened windows to deal damage.

1 of 3
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen3
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen2
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen6

After stopping the threats on the bridge and vanquishing Taskmaster, the Avengers were ready to call it a day. But, as the trailer showed, the bridge attack was just a decoy. The whole city comes under attack, and the Avengers’ ship falls from the sky into the bay.

New Avengers, tired premise

Fast forward five years. The Avengers are no more, and all superheroes have been outlawed. Many blame the Avengers for the events of A-Day. Others are more sympathetic, as demonstrated by the memorial site of Steve Rogers, who apparently died during his last ditch attempt to save the city.

Though the combat looked great, I’m not sold on the story. Unlike Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Avengers has an overly familiar premise. Stories about the world turning its back on superheroes have been told many times before. The performances were impressive, at least. The cast is super-team of voice actors, with talents such as Troy Baker (Bruce Banner), Nolan North (Iron Man), and Laura Bailey (Black Widow) attached.

1 of 3
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen7
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen8
e3 2019 marvels avengers preview marvel screen9

The graphics are equally impressive, especially the combat animations and environments. Unfortunately, with the exception of Hulk, the character designs are…safe. Perhaps it’s because we’re so used to seeing Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow. But it feels odd to see these unfamiliar faces when everything else about the game is firmly rooted in the lore of recent Marvel films.

I am excited about the prospect of playing Marvel’s Avengers alongside three friends online. It’s unclear how the co-op will work, though. Certain segments in the prologue were obviously designed with one superhero in mind. Throwing another (or three!) into the mix would seemingly mess with the story beats.

Square Enix has said that more playable superheroes and missions will arrive as free post-launch updates. Considering how unique each hero looked in motion, that’s an ambitious promise. The free post-launch content updates could be great, but any time I hear a studio discuss post-launch plans before fully outlining the base game, I get skeptical. Hopefully the launch content doesn’t underwhelm like so many evolving, multi-year games.

Marvel’s Avengers launches for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AMD Navi RX 5000: Everything you need to know
opera gx browser for gamers but not gaming browser2
Computing

Opera GX is a browser for gamers, but the actual gaming is still to come

Every company seems to have a product line or two aimed squarely at gamers, so why not browsers too? Opera has a new branch of its main browser called Opera GX and it's designed specifically with gamers in mind.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date E3 2019 Square Enix
Gaming

E3 2019 Square Enix roundup: Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake punch in

Square Enix took to the stage during its E3 2019 press conference to not only deliver oodles of Final Fantasy VII Remake gameplay, but to finally reveal Marvel's Avengers. But Final Fantasy VIII Remastered may have taken the cake for some.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Josh Brown
Marvels Avengers E3 2019 Square Enix Crystal Dynamic
Gaming

Marvel’s Avengers is a multiplayer action game that unravels over multiple years

Square Enix revealed Marvel's Avengers during the E3 2019 showcase and it's a co-op action game is being developed by Crystal Dynamics. It will unfold over multiple years with regular updates featuring free playable characters and regions.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Delta Company community content creators E3 2019 Ubisoft
Gaming

Ubisoft says its games ignore politics. So why are they so political?

Prior to E3, Ubisoft reiterated again that it doesn't make political statements in games. At its press conference, however, we saw previews of Watch Dogs Legion and Ghost Recon Blackpoint that suggest otherwise.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
nintendo 2ds free game bundle deal 2
Deals

Target throws in a free 3DS game of your choice when you buy a Nintendo 2DS

The Nintendo 3DS is in its twilight now. That might be sad news for many, but it’s also a chance for deals like this bundle which includes a Nintendo 2DS, a copy of New Super Mario Bros. 2, and a second game of your choice -- all for $80.
Posted By Lucas Coll
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD's latest RX 5000 Navi graphics cards are incoming. Here's what to expect

AMD unveiled its first three Radeon RX 5000 GPUs: The RX 5700, Rx 5700 XT, and RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Edition. Starting at $379, these GPUs are designed on AMD's new Navi architecture to take on Nvidia's RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
call of duty modern warfare preview details feat
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is an aggressively familiar reboot

Modern Warfare takes the Call of Duty franchise back to the glory days of Call of Duty 4 with a new campaign mode that bills itself as "realistic" and "morally complex." In truth, it's rather simple, but it could still be a great shooter.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Nintendo E3 2019 Legend of Zelda sequel Animal Crossing Banjo Kazooie Dragon Quest No More Heroes 3
Gaming

Breath of the Wild gets a sequel, Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed

Nintendo's Direct livestream for E3 2019 was filled with rapid-fire announcements. A new Zelda game was teased, No More Heroes 3 was announced, Banjo-Kazooie and Dragon Quest 11's hero join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and a whole lot more.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Ghost Recon Breakpoint Delta Company community content creators E3 2019 Ubisoft
Gaming

Ghost Recon Breakpoint courts content creators with Delta Company

Ghost Recon Breakpoint developers are setting the stage for community engagement with the newly revealed Delta Company. The platform will provide resources for content creators, streamers, tournament organizes, and community managers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Gaming

Animal Crossing, Zelda, and everything else from the E3 2019 Nintendo Direct

The E3 2019 Nintendo Direct was filled with several new game announcements, including a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a new game set in the Dark Crystal universe.
Posted By Steven Petite
Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves release date 2020
Gaming

From Cyberpunk 2077 to Watch Dogs Legion, these are the best trailers of E3 2019

E3 2019 is packed full of game trailers showing off upcoming titles' stories and worlds, as well as full gameplay demonstrations. These are the best trailers of E3 2019, including Cyberpunk 2077.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
e3 2019 games you can play now state of decay 2 bronto gas screenshot
Gaming

E3 2019: The games you can play right now, from Trials of Fire to Borderlands 2

Although most of the games unveiled at E3 this year won't be seen for at least a few months (if not years), there were some surprise releases. We've corralled the games and expansions shown at E3 that you can play right now.
Posted By Josh Brown
cyberpunk 2077 release date likely delayed to 2020
Gaming

Keanu in Cyberpunk 2077 and the other big surprises from E3 2019

E3 2019 had several of its biggest game announcements leak ahead of time, but that didn't stop the event from still having plenty of surprises for fans. These are the biggest shockers of E3 2019.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

E3 2019: All the games we expected to see, and some we didn’t

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin