Watch the new trailer for the Zelda-esque 3DS adventure ‘Ever Oasis’

Why it matters to you If you haven't been able to play Breath of the Wild on Switch yet, Ever Oasis could deliver a Zelda-like experience on the go.

While the Switch has taken over the Nintendo spotlight since its launch in March, Nintendo has not forgotten its trusty handheld line. From the upcoming Nintendo 2DS XL, to Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Nintendo obviously thinks the 3DS and Switch can coexist. And in just a couple of weeks, Ever Oasis arrives for 3DS. If you have not been keeping up with the new action-adventure RPG, you may want to, considering developer Grezzo was responsible for 3DS ports of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, as well as leading development on The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes. Nintendo just released a new trailer and it is readily apparent that Grezzo’s work on the iconic Zelda franchise influenced Ever Oasis.

The trailer shows a seedling roll up to an oasis that was destroyed by “Chaos.” The seedling, Tethu, hatches before the eyes of a water spirit, Esna, and the two powers unite to form the last oasis. The oasis serves as your village, which you will build up from scratch while bringing in lost desert wanderers. The town aspect of the game is reminiscent of Animal Crossing, but as the trailer shows, building up your oasis is only a small part of the game.

From a third-person perspective, we see Tethu explore a vast open world. Players can take control of different party members, and recruit more team members along the way. Each party member appears to have a unique ability that will assist in solving puzzles. Tethu’s foremost power in the trailer is to create cyclones to clear paths.

Grezzo’s work on the Zelda series, particularly Tri Force Heroes, shows as Tethu and his party need to work together to solve puzzles. Chaos, the mythical enemy that captured Tethu’s older brother, deploys legions of enemies to try to impede Tethu’s progress. Combat occurs in real time, but there is an RPG leveling system and slews of different weapons to pick up and equip. Near the end of the trailer, keeping with the Zelda vibe, Tethu and team appear to enter a dungeon.

You can read more about Ever Oasis over at the website. Ever Oasis launches June 23 for the Nintendo 3DS family of handhelds.