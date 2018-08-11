Want to kill unwilling players in Fallout 76? You can, but it will cost you

Share

Amidst the excitement of its announcement, one of the of the major concerns revolving around Fallout 76 was how the game would deal with trolls and griefers. During a panel at QuakeCon, the development team outlined how the game’s bounty system will work to protect unwilling PvPers from trolls.

Fallout 76 will allow players to easily ignore and block users will kill them in unwanted PvP confrontations, but that is only one of the systems that Bethesda is implementing. The more interesting one is a player bounty system which will penalize griefers for their actions making trolling and griefing a very unprofitable activity.

During the panel, Todd Howard discussed the fact that the team wanted the game’s open-world to have an element of risk, but did not want to encourage griefing or abusive behavior. To that end, the team made the decision to not incentivize such behavior. Killing a player who is flagged as a pacifist, meaning they do not wish to engage in PvP, will reward no exp or caps.

“So there is no reward, you get no caps, you get no XP, you get nothing for becoming a wanted murderer except for the kind of social incentives people have online to be assholes,” Howard said.

Beyond that, the team has crafted a bounty system which will actively penalize players for griefing by making them pay their own bounties. A player who engages in murder will be marked on the map with a red star which will display their location to other plays. In addition, they will not be able to see other players on the map which will put them at a distinct disadvantage when avoiding bounty hunters.

“We turn the assholes into interesting content,” Howard said during the panel. “They appear on your map as a red star. Everybody sees them and they have a bounty on their head. And that bounty comes out of their own caps. And they can’t see the other players on the map.”

While this system likely won’t completely prevent people from being jerks, it should at least provide some safeguards to those who simply want to explore the world without getting ganked every five minutes.