Digital Trends
Gaming

Want to kill unwilling players in Fallout 76? You can, but it will cost you

Eric Brackett
By

Amidst the excitement of its announcement, one of the of the major concerns revolving around Fallout 76 was how the game would deal with trolls and griefers. During a panel at QuakeCon, the development team outlined how the game’s bounty system will work to protect unwilling PvPers from trolls.

Fallout 76 will allow players to easily ignore and block users will kill them in unwanted PvP confrontations, but that is only one of the systems that Bethesda is implementing. The more interesting one is a player bounty system which will penalize griefers for their actions making trolling and griefing a very unprofitable activity.

During the panel, Todd Howard discussed the fact that the team wanted the game’s open-world to have an element of risk, but did not want to encourage griefing or abusive behavior. To that end, the team made the decision to not incentivize such behavior. Killing a player who is flagged as a pacifist, meaning they do not wish to engage in PvP, will reward no exp or caps.

“So there is no reward, you get no caps, you get no XP, you get nothing for becoming a wanted murderer except for the kind of social incentives people have online to be assholes,” Howard said.

Beyond that, the team has crafted a bounty system which will actively penalize players for griefing by making them pay their own bounties. A player who engages in murder will be marked on the map with a red star which will display their location to other plays. In addition, they will not be able to see other players on the map which will put them at a distinct disadvantage when avoiding bounty hunters.

“We turn the assholes into interesting content,” Howard said during the panel. “They appear on your map as a red star. Everybody sees them and they have a bounty on their head. And that bounty comes out of their own caps. And they can’t see the other players on the map.”

While this system likely won’t completely prevent people from being jerks, it should at least provide some safeguards to those who simply want to explore the world without getting ganked every five minutes.

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
PlayStation 4 Pro review
Gaming

Global domination: Sony has sold more than 500 million PlayStation systems

The PlayStation brand has remained popular for well over two decades, and Sony has managed to pass a new milestone. To date, more than 500 million PlayStation consoles have been sold.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
worldofwarcraft 7
Gaming

Here is our ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ leveling guide

This 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' leveling guide will help you quickly rise from level to the new expansion's maximum of 120. Most of these tips work even for new players who've never touched the game before.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fortnite v520 update patch notes
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ for Android beta confirmed as timed exclusive for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and more

The Fortnite beta on Android will be a timed exclusive to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and other galaxy devices. It's not a lengthy exclusive, though, as Epic says the game will come to other Android devices within a week.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
most anticipated 2018 games red dead redemption 2 4
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ gameplay shows off 6 minutes of Rockstar’s Western

Rockstar Games has released the first gameplay footage for Red Dead Redemption 2, and the Western appears to be even deeper and more varied than we were expecting. The game launches this October.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Want to share your PlayStation 4 game library with a friend? Here's how

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Daniel Starkey
Nintendo New 3DS XL SNES Edition
Deals

Get your Mario Kart nostalgia on with the 3DS XL Super NES Edition

If you love all things retro and have been waiting for a 3DS deal, you're in luck: The New 3DS XL SNES Edition is on sale for $150. This limited-time offer is the best way to score a deal on a 3DS right now -- the free copy of 'Super Mario…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

Can a great sports game have a great story? Nope. And ‘Madden NFL 19’ proves it

Madden NFL 19 returns with a story mode, but throwing in more on-field action ruins the game's attempt to put gamers in the shoes of a professional football star. It's not the only game making that mistake.
Posted By Steven Petite
Madden NFL 19 Review
Gaming

Ready to hit the gridiron in Madden NFL 19? Our beginner's guide can coach you

Whether you're a seasoned Madden player or a football fan hitting EA Sports' virtual gridiron for the first time, we're here to help you get started off right in Madden 19. From choosing a game style to understanding schemes, we've got you…
Posted By Steven Petite
hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000
Gaming

Want to share your Xbox One games? Here's how to do it

Sharing games on modern consoles is possible, but it takes a few steps. Here's how to start sharing games on your Xbox One console, so friends and family can easily access your library.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Daniel Starkey
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Everything we know

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here's everything we've heard about the game so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia esports boot camps shanghai munich esportsbootcamp
Gaming

Munich and Shanghai are getting their own Nvidia esports boot camps

Nvidia has been running an esports "boot camp" in Silicon Valley for the last few years, giving players a chance to hone skills before events, and the hardware giant will soon open two boot camps in Shanghai and Munich.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo
Gaming

Paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription service kicks off next month

Nintendo Switch Online, a service initially scheduled to kick off in 2017, will finally launch in the latter half of September. It will be required to play online games once it becomes available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Madden NFL 19 Review
Gaming

How to take your 'Madden NFL 19' Ultimate Team from zeros to heroes

Our Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Team progression guide walks you through the ins and outs of Training, the new upgrade system in the card-collecting online mode, and provides tips for quickly improving your team.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes
Gaming

Fortnite's latest challenge tests your golf skills under fire. Here's how to complete it

One of the new weekly challenges this week is the Fortnite hit a golf ball from tee to green challenge. We are going to guide you through where to find the golf ball and tees and how to successfully hit it to the right location.
Posted By Cody Perez