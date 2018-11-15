Digital Trends
Bug is turning ‘Fallout 76’ players into mutants even more terrifying than usual

Gabe Gurwin
Fallout 76 is now available, and Bethesda Game Studios’ multiplayer title has its fair share of bugs — and not just Radroaches. One of these is particularly terrifying, as it’s turning players into mutants that are bizarre even by Fallout standards.

Spotted by Polygon, it seems to occur after a player puts on the game’s famous Power Armor. Rather than looking like a walking tank ready for war, however, players are finding themselves unable to unequip the armor and their limbs are growing to creepily long proportions.

Turning into a naked mutant is pretty horrifying even without your limbs growing to strange lengths, but the characters still wearing their masks might be the icing on the gross cake. They almost resemble a lewd version of Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy, albeit with more interesting weapons.

The problem was also present in the B.E.T.A. version of Fallout 76, with one player mentioning it back on November 6. His character model looks even stranger than some of the other ones, and we aren’t the first ones to think some of these survivors look ready to welcome patrons to Chili’s.

fallout 76 bug mutant players fallout76welcometochilis
Moon_Bears/Twitter

The images are more than a little unsettling, particularly because we were led to believe that the only way you could wear Power Armor in your underwear was if you bought the game’s collector’s edition. The Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition comes with a wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet, the game itself, a glow-in-the-dark terrain map, 24 Fallout mini-figures, a steelbook, and special in-game items.

Bethesda did tell fans to expect bugs as the game headed into launch. The studio’s titles are relatively infamous for technical issues at launch, perhaps most notably with Skyrim‘s texture and loading issues on last-generation systems. With extra players to worry about, we can only imagine how much more difficult it is to squash all of the bugs in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 is a much different game than Bethesda’s previous entries in the series. All human characters you encounter in the game are controlled by other players, and there is player-versus-player combat as well as public events. It still has that classic Fallout tone and aesthetic, however, and it will continue to get more quests and even Vaults added in the future. The game is available now on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

