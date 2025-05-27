 Skip to main content
The Nintendo Switch 2 gets one more last-minute launch game

Two people stand near a bone dragon in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.
Level-5

The Nintendo Switch 2 is getting one more launch game on June 5 in the form of Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time. Players who currently own it on Nintendo Switch will be able to upgrade to a Switch 2 edition for a fee.

Released last week, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is a new game by developer Level-5. It’s a sequel to Nintendo 3DS cult hit Fantasy Life, a “Slow RPG” in which players take on various jobs from woodcutter to chef. The game was a surprise hit when it released on May 21, surpassing 65,000 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. While it’s already available on Nintendo Switch, it will get a Switch 2 Edition in time for the console’s launch.

Fantasy Life i‘s pricing is a little unusual compared to other Switch 2 games. It will cost $62.58 to buy it new, while those who own it on Switch can upgrade for $2.59. Level-5 says that it won’t won’t give the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition a separate Nintendo Switch 2 edition, so players will need to buy the Switch version and then purchase the Switch 2 upgrade to get it.

The Switch 2 Edition will come with a few “significant” improvements over the current Switch version. Level-5 promises reduced loading times, improved visuals, and a more fluid frame rate (though an exact frame rate wasn’t revealed). Level-5 reminds players that the Switch 2 Edition’s upgrades will not be available when playing on the original Switch.

Fantasy Life i is a welcome addition to the Switch 2’s sizable launch line-up, which includes Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. Last week, we praised the RPG for its laid back life sim gameplay and called it “a sweet little game for those who love doing little digital chores and feeling rewarded for every single one.”

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time Switch 2 Edition launches on June 5. The base game is currently available on PC and Nintendo Switch.

