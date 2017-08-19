Classic fighting game ‘Tekken’ is now available on mobile

Why it matters to you If you're a big fan of the series and are looking for more mobile games, this release is going to be perfect for you.

The classic fighting series Tekken has been a fan favorite for nearly a couple of decades. The first game debuted way back in 1994, and Tekken 7 was the latest release in 2015 — with a re-release earlier this summer. Originally starting out as a PlayStation release, other games in the series eventually became available on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U and PC. Now the game will be making its way to the mobile world.

Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has just announced that the popular game will be coming to both Android and iOS very soon, according to AndroidHeadlines. The game is open for pre-registration today, and iOS users in Canada have already been given a preview of the game. Special in-app bonuses will also be given to anyone who pre-registers for the game. As more and more people pre-register, more and more content as well as in-game rewards will be made available during the global launch of the game. You might want to get your pre-registration done today!

There’s going to be a lot to unpack and plenty of fun things for fans to look forward to in Tekken Mobile. You’ll have a vast selection of fighters to choose from, as the game will allow you to collect over 100 playable characters, all of which will have upgrades and new moves to unlock. You’ll even be able to create an original play style for them. Players will have to choose a team of three different fighters, much like Mortal Kombat X and Injustice 2 for mobile, to compete in online matches or Story Mode.

In Story Mode, you will create a team of three to help Kazuya Mishima defeat a new enemy named Revenant, a character created just for the mobile game. Bandai Namco is also going to be hosting live events with different-themed content, and you’ll even be able to challenge other players in Dojo Mode.

Players will need Android 4.4 and more than 1GB of RAM to be able to play the game on your phone or tablet device. The game will have plenty of other titles to compete with, so it will be free to play once it launches globally.