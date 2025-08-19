 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Final Fantasy’s chocobos are coming to Monster Hunter Wilds

By
A scenic view in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

If you have dreamed of leaping astride a yellow-feathered Chocobo to go hunt down Jin Dahaad, now’s your chance. In a Gamescom 2025 exclusive reveal, Yoshi-P announced that content from Final Fantasy 14 will be available in Monster Hunter Wilds in late September, including rideable Chocobo (and we spotted a Cactuar in the background, too).

Details are still pretty sparse, so we don’t know entirely what to expect, but the collaboration isn’t a huge surprise. The team worked with Capcom on a Monster Hunter Worlds crossover, and the FF14 devs expressed interest in a Wilds crossover late last year.

The crossover goes both ways, too! Monster Hunter content will show up in Final Fantasy 14, and it won’t be the first time. Aside from the Worlds crossover we mentioned before, the Rathalos — perhaps the most iconic beast from the Monster Hunter franchise — showed up in a limited-time crossover event in 2018.

Recommended Videos

Another collaboration will take place in October, bringing new Monster Hunter-themed mounts, new monsters, and more NPCs (including a Palico, of course).

That’s not all for Monster Hunter fans, either. Title Update 2 is available now with 9-star Tempered Monsters and new rewards, and the Fender special collaboration will be taking place between August 27 and September 24 of this year. The exact release date of of Title Update 3 (and all the Final Fantasy content) isn’t clear yet, but it will likely happen after the Fender collaboration ends. That also coincides with the seasonal Festival of Accord event.

Related: 
The Nintendo Switch 2 could get the full Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy

The team also hinted that Title Update 4 would arrive in winter 2025, alongside a new monster, expanded end-game content, and various other improvements. If you’re a newcomer to Monster Hunter Wilds, you still have plenty to look forward to. The game is going strong with loads of crossovers, special events, and more.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Where to get Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds
Bonepile for Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Mystery Bones will become a vital crafting material during your first few hours playing Monster Hunter Wilds. You can use them to craft early-game armor and weapons that are a decent upgrade from the equipment you start with.

Before you can create these equipment pieces, you'll need to collect enough Mystery Bones first. Their whereabouts can be a mystery in itself if you don't know where to look, so here are all the ways you can come across Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to find Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds
The easiest ways to come by Mystery Bones in Monster Hunter Wilds is by harvesting Bonepiles, collecting through quest rewards, and defeating small monsters. You'll most often be able to kill two birds with one stone by venturing on a hunting quest, which earns you Mystery Bones as a reward, while also finding Bonepiles near your hunting grounds.
Searching Bonepiles

Read more
How to get and use character edit vouchers in Monster Hunter Wilds
A haunter and palico in Monster Hunter Wilds.

There are a lot of unintuitive systems in Monster Hunter Wilds that you need to read a ton of tips and tricks to understand. For example, changing your character's appearance, changing your armor appearance, and editing your character are all different systems. The latter is especially odd since they require a consumable item called Character Edit Vouchers to access. To help you understand what the difference between these are and how you can get these special vouchers, here's a full breakdown of how you can edit your character in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to get and use character edit vouchers

Before we get to the bad news regarding Character Edit Vouchers, let's first go over the situations in which you would even need one. You can change a ton about your character by just changing their appearance at your Base Camp, but not everything. The only options that are locked behind the use of a voucher are:

Read more
How to upgrade armor in Monster Hunter Wilds
A Monster Hunter Wilds character wielding the Lance.

Staying alive shouldn't be a surprising tip or trick you need to learn in Monster Hunter Wilds. While upgrading your weapons comes down to forging new ones with Gemma, which is made all the easier with the wishlist feature, the early hours of Monster Hunter Wilds will force you to make new armor sets if you want to increase your defense. Once you get a bit further into the story, though, you will be able to upgrade your existing armor so you can keep all your favorite perks and skills associated with it. Here is when you can upgrade your armor and how it works.
How to upgrade armor

You won't be able to upgrade your armor until the early parts of Chapter 2. Once you reach the Oilwell Basin region and can access the forge again, Gemma will tell you about armor upgrades.

Read more