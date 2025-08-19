Final Fantasy’s chocobos are coming to Monster Hunter Wilds

If you have dreamed of leaping astride a yellow-feathered Chocobo to go hunt down Jin Dahaad, now’s your chance. In a Gamescom 2025 exclusive reveal, Yoshi-P announced that content from Final Fantasy 14 will be available in Monster Hunter Wilds in late September, including rideable Chocobo (and we spotted a Cactuar in the background, too).

Details are still pretty sparse, so we don’t know entirely what to expect, but the collaboration isn’t a huge surprise. The team worked with Capcom on a Monster Hunter Worlds crossover, and the FF14 devs expressed interest in a Wilds crossover late last year.

The crossover goes both ways, too! Monster Hunter content will show up in Final Fantasy 14, and it won’t be the first time. Aside from the Worlds crossover we mentioned before, the Rathalos — perhaps the most iconic beast from the Monster Hunter franchise — showed up in a limited-time crossover event in 2018.

Another collaboration will take place in October, bringing new Monster Hunter-themed mounts, new monsters, and more NPCs (including a Palico, of course).

That’s not all for Monster Hunter fans, either. Title Update 2 is available now with 9-star Tempered Monsters and new rewards, and the Fender special collaboration will be taking place between August 27 and September 24 of this year. The exact release date of of Title Update 3 (and all the Final Fantasy content) isn’t clear yet, but it will likely happen after the Fender collaboration ends. That also coincides with the seasonal Festival of Accord event.

The team also hinted that Title Update 4 would arrive in winter 2025, alongside a new monster, expanded end-game content, and various other improvements. If you’re a newcomer to Monster Hunter Wilds, you still have plenty to look forward to. The game is going strong with loads of crossovers, special events, and more.