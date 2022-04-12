 Skip to main content
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features three campaigns

DeAngelo Epps
Nintendo and Koei Tecmo are teaming up again to make another spinoff of the well-known Warriors series. This time the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses joins the fray with Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, which just got a new trailer that showed more details of the game, including its protagonist and three campaigns.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes was announced iat February’s Nintendo Direct. Today’s trailer showed that players control an all-new, extra anime-like character named Shez. Just look at that purple hair covering the one eye! Shez can be made female or male as per usual with the series, just like Byleth.

The game features three campaigns much like the original Fire Emblem: Three HousesPlayers can pick from the three houses, which are all sporting new names. Scarlet Blaze is led by Edelgard, Azure Gleam is led by Dimitri, and Golden Wildfire is led by Claude. Three Hopes appears to not just be a spinoff or sequel to Three Houses, but a remixed retelling of that game. Not only are players using a new main character, but Three Houses protagonist Byleth is one of Three Hopes’ main enemies, now called “The Ashen Demon.”

Three Hopes also throws in the usual Warriors fare, with team attacks, battle prep, level grinding to unlock classes, and battle planning all returning, albeit with a Fire Emblem twist. Players can explore their team’s camps and schools while interacting and training with others to rack up the experience points and unlock more attack abilities.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be released for Nintendo Switch on June 24, 2022.

