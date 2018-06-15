Pro gamer Valkyrae talks ‘Fortnite,’ provides tips at E3 2018

Share

Fornite Battle Royale — a spinoff from the studio behind Paragon and several entries in the Gears of War franchise — has gained a lot of steam over the course of the past year, which is likely why developer Epic Games decided to capitalize upon the title’s success and bring the Fornite Pro-Am tournament to E3 2018.

The high-profile tournament paired professional gamers with a host of notable celebrities, including actor John Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), hip-hop artist Vince Staples, and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz, among others. The goal of each team? To collect resources, build defenses, and, ultimately, be the last one standing when the tournament came to a close. That is, after all, the Fortnite way.

Among the many contestants was Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, a professional gamer who’s been streaming for more than three years and is remains of the more prominent Fortnite players in existence. We caught up with her before the big event to discuss a variety of things, including her favorite games and her recent introduction to Fortnite, which she began playing when she saw other streamers picking it up.

“Everyone was so addicted to it, and then I got addicted to it,” she said. Before Fornite, she played games such as Dark Souls III, Blade and Soul, and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Playing a game professionally can have downsides, however. The Fornite Pro-Am drew many streamers and internet personalities, including ace producer Murda Beatz and pro gamers Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Pokimane. Valkyrae admitted that it was a “little nerve-wracking” to be around such big names despite her success, though, she said that she was excited that the event was able to secure $3 million for charity.

When asked if she had any advice for aspiring or first-time players, Valkyrae had a few tips aside from practicing your aim, something most Fortnite players know all too well.

“Never stop moving,” she began. “And always build as soon as someone shoots at you, because that’s the first thing you want to do: Protect yourself.”

Looking to keep up with Valkyrae and her many gaming escapades? Try following her on Instagram, or catching her on Twitch.