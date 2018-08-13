Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Forza Horizon 4’ reportedly includes famous ‘Halo’ level

Gabe Gurwin
By

The original Halo: Combat Evolved is one of the most important games — if not the most important — that Microsoft has ever published, and it looks like one of the company’s upcoming titles will pay tribute to it. Forza Horizon 4 will reportedly include a mission based on the “Silent Cartographer” level, and we couldn’t be more excited to race around in a Warthog again.

An image, which appears to be a leak from Forza Horizon 4, was posted on Reddit over the weekend and shows a Warthog from the Halo series driving along a beach. To the left of the Warthog, you can clearly see a Halo ring in the sky, and a large Covenant ship looms overhead, partially obscured by clouds. Given the amount of driving found in “Silent Cartographer,” it seems like the obvious choice for a tribute.

In July, an icon for a showcase race in Forza Horizon 4 seemed to suggest the Halo series’ Pelican ship would also be making an appearance. This event is likely the same as the “Silent Cartographer” mission, as the Pelican is heavily featured in the original Halo. The mission opens with an enormous battle on a beach before eventually making its way indoors. It was a technical marvel on the original Xbox 17 years ago, and we’re excited to see what Playground Games can do with it in 2018.

“Silent Cartographer” isn’t the only mission in the original Halo to heavily focus on driving. The final mission, “The Maw,” features a tense escape sequence as you race to escape the Halo ring before it’s completely destroyed. A similar mission was also included at the end of Halo 3.

Forza Horizon 4 has much more going for it than just a Halo mission. The game features dynamic seasons that can completely change how you race, as well as an online open world, 4K resolution and 60 frames per second on Xbox One X, and more than 450 cars. Though you’ll have the option to play with real racers in an online open world, Forza Horizon 4 will also support a more traditional offline mode. The game comes to Xbox One and PC on October 2, and it’s part of Microsoft’s Xbox Play Anywhere program.

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
Gaming

Can a great sports game have a great story? Nope. And ‘Madden NFL 19’ proves it

Madden NFL 19 returns with a story mode, but throwing in more on-field action ruins the game's attempt to put gamers in the shoes of a professional football star. It's not the only game making that mistake.
Posted By Steven Petite
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Want to share your PlayStation 4 game library with a friend? Here's how

Much like the now-ancient process of mixing CD collections, modern consoles allow you to share your game library with a friend. If you're interested, here's our step-by-step guide for how to gameshare on PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Daniel Starkey
Nintendo New 3DS XL SNES Edition
Deals

Get your Mario Kart nostalgia on with the 3DS XL Super NES Edition

If you love all things retro and have been waiting for a 3DS deal, you're in luck: The New 3DS XL SNES Edition is on sale for $150. This limited-time offer is the best way to score a deal on a 3DS right now -- the free copy of 'Super Mario…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Madden NFL 19 Review
Gaming

Ready to hit the gridiron in Madden NFL 19? Our beginner's guide can coach you

Whether you're a seasoned Madden player or a football fan hitting EA Sports' virtual gridiron for the first time, we're here to help you get started off right in Madden 19. From choosing a game style to understanding schemes, we've got you…
Posted By Steven Petite
hob now arrives xbox one microsoft review macro logo 2 1500x1000
Gaming

Want to share your Xbox One games? Here's how to do it

Sharing games on modern consoles is possible, but it takes a few steps. Here's how to start sharing games on your Xbox One console, so friends and family can easily access your library.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Daniel Starkey
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: Everything we know

The long-awaited (and long-rumored) sequel to Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption is confirmed. Red Dead Redemption 2 will arrive next spring. Here's everything we've heard about the game so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia esports boot camps shanghai munich esportsbootcamp
Gaming

Munich and Shanghai are getting their own Nvidia esports boot camps

Nvidia has been running an esports "boot camp" in Silicon Valley for the last few years, giving players a chance to hone skills before events, and the hardware giant will soon open two boot camps in Shanghai and Munich.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo
Gaming

Paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription service kicks off next month

Nintendo Switch Online, a service initially scheduled to kick off in 2017, will finally launch in the latter half of September. It will be required to play online games once it becomes available.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Madden NFL 19 Review
Gaming

How to take your 'Madden NFL 19' Ultimate Team from zeros to heroes

Our Madden NFL 19 Ultimate Team progression guide walks you through the ins and outs of Training, the new upgrade system in the card-collecting online mode, and provides tips for quickly improving your team.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes
Gaming

Fortnite's latest challenge tests your golf skills under fire. Here's how to complete it

One of the new weekly challenges this week is the Fortnite hit a golf ball from tee to green challenge. We are going to guide you through where to find the golf ball and tees and how to successfully hit it to the right location.
Posted By Cody Perez
overwatch summer games 2018 live ovr summergames2018 005
Gaming

Earn a trove of 200 skins and victory poses in ‘Overwatch’ Summer Games

Blizzard has unveiled the Summer Games 2018 running from August 9 to 31. It includes three Lúcioball stadiums, over 200 cosmetic loot box items, nine new skins, and a smattering of new game options.
Posted By Chaya Rusk
Fallout 76
Gaming

Want to kill unwilling players in Fallout 76? You can, but it will cost you

Fallout 76 is taking an interesting approach to unwanted PvP encounters. You will be able to murder other players, but doing so will place a bounty on your head that will be paid out of your own caps.
Posted By Eric Brackett
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
halo fireteam raven announced halofireteamraven
Gaming

Arcade junkies, get set: Halo is coming to Dave & Buster’s

The next Halo game won't be on the Xbox One. Halo: Fireteam Raven is a new arcade cooperative shooter coming to Dave & Buster's this summer. It takes place during the events of the original game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin