Ubisoft will give away free copies Watch Dogs 2 — you just have to watch the company’s next event.

Players must stream Ubisoft Forward, which takes place at 3 p.m. ET on July 12 , while logged into their Uplay accounts. They also have to watch on Ubisoft’s official Forward site, though Twitch, YouTube, and other outlets will stream the event as well. The free copy is only available for PC.

The 2016 open-world action-adventure game follows Marcus as he sneaks and hacks his way through a digitized San Francisco in an attempt to take down a corrupt, citizen-harming hacking system.

Watch Dogs 2 was a well-received game, scoring 82 out of 100 on review site Metacritic for the PlayStation 4 version. Many reviewers said it was an improvement over the first game, which could feel clunky and one-dimensional. It sold well in the U.K. and was in the top 10 in the United States sales charts in its first week. The game has sold 10 million copies since its release.

“As open-world games go, Watch Dogs 2 provides something that feels a little bit unique in terms of story and gameplay. Its emphasis on hacking as a means of solving problems is unlike any other title of similar formula, and its satirical, comedic but less-heavy tone makes it feel like a more upbeat Grand Theft Auto game,” Digital Trends said in its review of the game.

Ubisoft Forward will showcase upcoming games, including Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, as well as a “few surprises,” according to Ubisoft.

The event will be Ubisoft’s most accessible ever. “The stream will not only be subtitled in multiple languages, but also shown with American Sign Language on the official Ubisoft Forward page, so tune in there for all the available options, and watch it your way,” the company said.

Like many other online gaming events this summer, it’s a new way to drop announcements following the cancellation of E3 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will also feature preshow and post-show segments, more closely mimicking the experience of an in-person event.

The preshow kicks off at 1:30 p.m. and will provide news on Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Just Dance 2020. The post-show will offer a deep dive into Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, a show match with Hyper Scape, active trivia, and giveaway opportunities.

