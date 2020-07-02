After the cancellation of flagship gaming event E3 2020, companies had to figure out alternative ways to showcase their latest titles. Ubisoft came up with an idea for its digital showcase called Ubisoft Forward, an online-only event.

Since the Ubisoft Forward announcement, there have been bits and pieces of information released about the event as well as news about various Ubisoft titles, including that the company is working on a battle royale-type game in the vein of Fortnite or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Other rumors include potential announcements about long-dormant franchises or follow-ups to blockbuster ones.

Here’s everything we know about the event so far:

What is Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft Forward is billed as “an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.”

When is Ubisoft Forward?

The event will stream on July 12 at noon PT, and Ubisoft will announce game updates as well as new titles during the event.

What games will we see at Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft recently announced a plan to release five big titles before March 31, 2021, and we know what most of them are: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Gods & Monsters. The sixth could be a follow up to the popular Far Cry franchise, with an announcement of Far Cry 6.

Another potential game is a new entry into the Prince of Persia franchise. On June 27, sharp-eyed Redditors noticed that Ubisoft may have created a Twitter account for the popular franchise.

Beyond Good & Evil 2 and Skull & Bones, which have already been announced, will almost definitely make appearances as well.

On June 29, Ubisoft teased a new game called Hyper Scape, a futuristic battle royale game with Twitch integration, and the company created a website for the game featuring background information and lore about the game’s universe. The game launched on Twitch on July 2.

Ubisoft has also been dealing with sexual harassment allegations. On June 26, Ubisoft announced that it hired external consultants to investigate claims of impropriety, and creative director Ashraf Ismail stepped down, and other employees were put on leave after multiple allegations came to light.

How do I watch Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft hasn’t revealed exactly how to watch the event, but the company’s YouTube channel is a good place to start.

