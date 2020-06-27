Ubisoft may have created a new Twitter account for the Prince of Persia franchise, adding to rumors that a new entry in the series is in the works after more than a decade.

A Redditor with the handle NayamAmarshe posted the discovery on the online forum. The Twitter account @PrinceOfPersia was actually created in May, but it was thought to be a fake account since it was locked.

However, when NayamAmarshe tried “princeofpersia” in Twitter’s Forgot Password feature, she came across this prompt:

“Ubisoft” perfectly fits into the domain, while the username of the email has an extra six characters if it presumably starts with “Prince of Persia.” The full username has not yet been determined, with wrong guesses including “remake,” “rewind,” and “social,” among others.

The Prince of Persia account on Twitter may be real, but there is the chance that Ubisoft only created it so that nobody else would claim the handle, and a new game in the series is not in development. On the other hand, it may be an elaborate hoax with someone buying a seven-letter domain that starts with “U” just to prank hopeful fans, but that may be too much trouble for a troll.

Digital Trends has reached out to Ubisoft for comment on the Twitter account, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Prince of Persia at Ubisoft Forward?

Ubisoft will showcase its upcoming games at Ubisoft Forward, a digital conference that will stream on July 12. Titles expected to make an appearance include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

There have been rumors that a remake of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time trilogy is in development, with an an announcement at Ubisoft Forward. It remains to be seen if Prince of Persia will be joining the digital conference’s lineup, and fans have no choice but to wait and hope.

