E3 might be canceled, but Ubisoft’s still planning a showcase for its upcoming games.

The publisher announced plans Monday for Ubisoft Forward, a digital conference that would reveal new game announcements and news about existing titles.

The event will be streamed on July 12 at noon PT.

The company sent a “Save the Date” alert to fans and media, but did not offer any details about what to expect, only saying it would offer “an E3-style showcase with plenty of exclusive game news, exciting reveals, and much more.”

Ubisoft’s E3 press conferences, in recent years, have become one of the highlights of the show, with surprise new franchises ranging from Watch Dogs to the long-awaited sequel for Beyond Good and Evil.

This year, fans are likely to learn more about the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and delayed titles including Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods and Monsters, and Rainbow Six Quarantine.

Fans had hoped to learn more about Valhalla last week during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox presentation, but the touted reveal of “gameplay footage” showed very little and left a bad taste in many people’s mouths. Ubisoft will likely show a much more involved (and unedited) slice of the game at its own event.

E3 2020 was canceled in March due to coronavirus concerns.

Many publishers, such as Bethesda, are foregoing E3-like presentations altogether. Sony and Microsoft, though, have new consoles to launch this fall, so they’ll be showcasing those (and select titles) throughout the summer.

In addition, Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has organized a collection of digital presentations dubbed Summer Game Fest, which will reveal a number of upcoming titles from a variety of developers and publishers.

