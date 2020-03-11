E3, the annual gaming convention, has apparently been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to a number of sources.

While the news has not yet been confirmed by the Electronic Software Association (ESA), multiple sources speaking to Ars Technica have reportedly confirmed the three-day show will not be going ahead in early June. Those sources were then backed up by a short tweet by the developer Devolver Digital, which simply said: “Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all.”

Despite the lack of statement (yet) from the ESA, Ars Technica seems content to treat the news as confirmed, and claims its sources come “directly from ESA members.” A public statement was apparently scheduled to go live yesterday, Tuesday, March 10, but slipped. But it would not be surprising to see the show postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and it would be only the latest in a number of events canceled by the virus. Only yesterday, Huawei broke the news it would not be holding a physical launch event for its new P40 Pro smartphone, and would instead be holding an online event.

