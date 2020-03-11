  1. Gaming

Massive gaming show E3 supposedly canceled due to coronavirus

By

E3, the annual gaming convention, has apparently been canceled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, according to a number of sources.

While the news has not yet been confirmed by the Electronic Software Association (ESA), multiple sources speaking to Ars Technica have reportedly confirmed the three-day show will not be going ahead in early June. Those sources were then backed up by a short tweet by the developer Devolver Digital, which simply said: “Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all.”

Despite the lack of statement (yet) from the ESA, Ars Technica seems content to treat the news as confirmed, and claims its sources come “directly from ESA members.” A public statement was apparently scheduled to go live yesterday, Tuesday, March 10, but slipped. But it would not be surprising to see the show postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and it would be only the latest in a number of events canceled by the virus. Only yesterday, Huawei broke the news it would not be holding a physical launch event for its new P40 Pro smartphone, and would instead be holding an online event.

Editors' Recommendations

The best indie games for the PS4

celeste review switch 5

How to charge a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo Switch

How to connect your phone to a PS4

The best Sega Dreamcast games of all time

best sega dreamcast games

The best games on Xbox Game Pass

best games on xbox game pass outer worlds

The best PS4 controllers for 2020

best video game consoles version 1508519123 sony ps4 controller tv

The best Xbox One shooter games

The best Nintendo Switch shooter games

The best retro gaming console for 2020

Xbox Series X vs. Nintendo Switch: Which will reign supreme?

The best game-streaming services for 2020

World of Warcraft Classic: How to race to level 60 fast

best wow classic add ons list guide 1

Here’s every game you want to play in 4K and HDR on the PlayStation 4 Pro

star wars jedi fallen order review featured

The best HTC Vive games for 2020

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: What do we know so far?