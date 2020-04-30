Everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The latest game in the Assassin’s Creed franchise is officially unveiled. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts players in control of a Viking warrior who must conquer and build for the glory of Odin. The first story trailer is out, and Ubisoft revealed some key details about the gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about the new game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s story

The Assassin’s Creed series jumps around to various settings throughout world history, and Valhalla takes place during the Viking invasions of England (at the time a collection of smaller kingdoms such as Wessex and Mercia), which began near the end of the 8th century.

Players will control Eivor, a Viking raider who will lead excursions into England to fight, conquer, and build Norse settlements in the British Isles. Opposing the Vikings is Aelfred the Great, king of Wessex, who led the Anglo-Saxon resistance to the Viking invaders.

Customize your character and play as male or female

The game will lean into the RPG elements that people enjoyed about recent entries like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Players can decide to make Eivor male or female and will be able to customize their protagonist with various clothing, tattoos, and accessories.

Customization will be more than skin deep. Players can fight with a variety of weapons including swords, bows, even dual-wielding axes, and equipping different skills and gear allows players to take different approaches. As with past games, Valhalla will feature an open world. Beyond combat, players will also be able to hunt, fish, and even engage in poetry battles known as flyting.

Battle and build settlements

The Vikings are legendary for their fighting prowess, but they were also fantastic explorers and traders. Valhalla explores these other aspects of Viking culture by having players build a settlement as their home base in England. Players will be able to build and upgrade structures which provide distinct benefits; for example, a barracks to provide better troops.

As the leader of a Viking settlement, Eivor apparently won’t have to solve all their problems with violence, but can also negotiate and form alliances as they expand their reach.

Raiding with friends in co-op mode

The series has experimented with multiplayer in the past, and Valhalla will allow players to create custom “mercenary” Vikings to share with other players. You’ll be able to send your raiders to assist others, or recruit your friends’ mercenaries to help in your own campaign.

Release date, platforms, and how to pre-order

Valhalla is scheduled to come out during the 2020 holiday season, and the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

PC users can pre-order now on the Epic or Ubisoft stores. Console players can pre-order a physical copy from Ubisoft’s store.

