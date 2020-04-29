Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the next game in Ubisoft’s popular action game series, and it has a Viking setting as previously rumored.

Ubisoft unveiled the Viking setting for the next Assassin’s Creed game uniquely with artist Kode Abdo, better known as BossLogic, crafting a digital painting for over eight hours on its Twitch channel. The finished piece of art shows the open-world title’s bearded protagonist holding an ax while two distinct scenes are in the background. One features Viking ships sailing through icy waters, and the other shows a battle in front of a collapsed castle featuring what appears to be Saxon warriors.

Little is officially known about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla beyond the title and art at this moment. A world premiere trailer will debut tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.

The name of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla leaked before the livestream completed as gamers spotted that Gandi SAS registered a website with that name. Ubisoft previously used the French domain company to purchase the site for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s setting featuring Vikings isn’t a surprise following retailers’ listings for a game subtitled Ragnarok, a key event in Norse mythology. An easter egg found in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 last year also pointed towards this direction as fans spotted a poster that says “Valhalla.” The in-game ad is adorned with a character holding the Apple of Eden from Assassin’s Creed.

Reports in January said the next entry in the stealth series features four-player cooperative play and will double down on incorporating role-playing game mechanics by introducing weapon durability. Valhalla reportedly has the biggest map in series history and will include several cities in northern Europe, including Paris, London, and Kiev. Rumors indicate a focus on Norse mythology as players can potentially test their combat skills against mythical beasts, which is a trend introduced in Assassin’s Creed Origins in 2017.

Valhalla is the first game in the traditionally yearly franchise since 2018’s Odyssey.

