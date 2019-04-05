Digital Trends
Gaming

The next Assassin’s Creed could star Vikings, and The Division 2 is teasing it

Gabe Gurwin
By
'For Honor' review

Ubisoft must really love its Viking warriors, Following the success of For Honor, the studio will reportedly once again put them front and center for the next Assassin’s Creed game.

Kotaku reported on April 5 that it had been told the next Assassin’s Creed game would star Vikings, with two sources sharing the same information a few months back.

The Viking scenario was given even more weight when examining Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. Though set in modern-day Washington D.C., a number of posters depicting Norse imagery can be found around the Potomac Event Center area, and the Assassin Creed series’ “Apple of Eden” appears to be in some of them. Keen-eyed players now believe this is Ubisoft’s way of hinting to players where the next Assassin’s Creed game will be set, albeit in a very unusual way.

It would be no stranger than any of the other locations we’ve seen the Assassin’s Creed series go. The setting would likely mean the next Assassin’s Creed game takes place after both Odyssey and Origins. We’ve seen Ubisoft go all the way to the late 19th century in Assassin’s Creed before, and new modern protagonist Layla Hassan seems to have ancestors from practically everywhere. The heavier and more brutal combat associated with Vikings also seems like the perfect fit for the series’ newer role-playing combat.

E3 is only a few months away, but it’s unlikely that we here about an Assassin’s Creed Vikings game during Ubisoft’s press conference. The company already said it will not be launching a new game in 2019. However, you can play remastered versions of Assassin’s Creed III and the Vita game Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation on current-generation systems, and Ubisoft certainly has enough games already out in the first few months of 2019 to keep you busy.

One setting the Assassin’s Creed community has been requesting for years is Japan, but it’s unlikely this will ever come to fruition. Game designers who worked on the franchise have shot down the idea in the past. Luckily, we have games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice to help fill the void, though you have to deal with the game’s tremendous difficulty.

