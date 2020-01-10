A number of retailers have recently — and prematurely — listed a game called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok on their websites. The only problem? Ubisoft hasn’t announced the game yet, although an alleged leak of information about the title points to it being the biggest Assassin’s Creed game yet, for better or worse.

An apparent leak of information on Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok was posted to the message board site 4chan and subsequently shared on Reddit. Because of the potential for hoaxes here, we advise you to not get your hopes too high over this information, but it sounds as believable as anything else we’ve heard about the game.

According to the user, the game will be a cross-generational title and launch this September. It will apparently support four-player cooperative player, with a single protagonist that can be either male or female, similar to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The leak also said the game will continue to emphasize role-playing mechanics and will introduce weapon durability. It will also bring back sailing, as well as the hidden blade, the latter of which was absent in the last game.

According to the leak, the map will also be ridiculously big, covering most of northern Europe, and will include cities like Paris, London, and Kiev. It will take place in the 9th century, and should deal with Norse mythology, much like how God of War shifted away from Greek mythology in 2018. The user made mention of several temples protected by mythical beasts, including a dragon and a snake. Heavy emphasis was put on these sorts of battles in Odyssey.

We’ve had details “leak” about Ubisoft games in the past that ended up not being true, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the series would shift to a Viking story. In fact, the first appeared to be from Ubisoft itself in The Division 2, and the leaker’s information seems to line up with what Kotaku reported in 2019. We’ll have to wait and see when Ubisoft likely announces the game later this year. Depending on how much information begins leaking out, that could be ahead of E3 instead of at one of the press conferences in June.

