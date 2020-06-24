  1. Gaming

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla director steps down after affair allegations

By

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has lost its creative director, Ashraf Ismail, just months ahead of its launch.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ubisoft’s Ismail said that he was resigning from his post “to properly deal with the personal issues in my life.”

Ismail didn’t say what precipitated his decision, but tweets surfaced over the weekend that implicated him in extramarital affairs and suggested he hid his marital status to the people with whom he communicated.

“The lives of my family and my own are shattered,” he said in his tweet.

He wished his former team at Ubisoft “all the best” and said they didn’t “deserve to be associated” with his alleged impropriety.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a Digital Trends request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Upcoming Batman, Suicide Squad games possibly leaked by domain registrations

Batman Arkham Knight

Best 4th of July sales 2020: Everything you need to know

best 4th of july sales 2020

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time announced for October 2 launch

crash bandicoot 4 announced release october 2 cb4 screenshot reveal 20 press exclusive

The best games for 2020: 31 games you need to try

red dead redemption 2 beginners guide horizon lead

Terraria Hardmode: 10 tips and tricks you need to know

terraria hardmode guide mechanical boss plantera tips tricks

Save $70 on the Alienware AW988 Wireless Gaming Headset at Dell

The best RPGs for Android

Amazon’s Crucible: 5 essential tips and tricks to start playing

Best Buy 4-Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

Microsoft is shuttering Mixer as it partners with Facebook Gaming

microsoft shuts down mixer facebook gaming fbgmixer inline1

The Last of Us Part II: All trading card locations

Screenshot from The Last of Us Part II

Nintendo is stepping back from mobile games — and it’s Tom Nook’s fault

animal crossing new horizons bug

The Last of Us Part II: How to avoid killing dogs

Mixer was a pawn in the high-stakes game between Microsoft and Google