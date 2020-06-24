Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has lost its creative director, Ashraf Ismail, just months ahead of its launch.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ubisoft’s Ismail said that he was resigning from his post “to properly deal with the personal issues in my life.”

Ismail didn’t say what precipitated his decision, but tweets surfaced over the weekend that implicated him in extramarital affairs and suggested he hid his marital status to the people with whom he communicated.

“The lives of my family and my own are shattered,” he said in his tweet.

He wished his former team at Ubisoft “all the best” and said they didn’t “deserve to be associated” with his alleged impropriety.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond to a Digital Trends request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Editors' Recommendations