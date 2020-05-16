Assassin’s Creed Origins, released in 2017, and 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey created worlds based on ancient Egypt and ancient Greece, educational tours of which are now available as free downloads.

The free guided tours are part of Ubisoft’s “Play Your Part, Play at Home” campaign, which is offering free games to help people while away the time as they stay at home under quarantine.

Take a historic journey from home with Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece & Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt FREE to download and keep ????????‍♀️ #PlayApartTogether ???? https://t.co/UVftq2CaBr — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 14, 2020

Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt offers 75 historical tours curated by historians and Egyptologists, while Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece features tours on the five themes of philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war, and myths. They are both free to download until May 21, and signing up for a Uplay account is the only requirement for visitors to gain access to the living museums.

In addition to the tours of ancient Egypt and Greece, Ubisoft is also offering free downloads for Might & Magic: Chess Royale, a real-time 100-player autobattler set in the Might & Magic universe, and Rabbids Coding, an educational game that combines the craziness of Rabbids with simple lessons on coding. The campaign also includes free trials for several games, including Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Trials Rising, and The Crew 2.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The next entry in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will take the franchise into the Viking era. The game will be set during the Viking invasions of England near the end of the 8th century, with players taking control of a Viking raider named Eivor who will lead excursions to fight, conquer, and build Norse settlements in the British Isles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla immediately drew comparisons with 2018’s God of War, which placed an older Kratos in the unfamiliar territory of Norse mythology. However, the game’s narrative director Darby McDevitt said in an interview that he was not concerned over the similarities with the PlayStation 4 exclusive, as God of War leans into the mythology while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will focus more on the historical aspect of the era.

It remains to be seen if Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also get a Discovery Tour of its own, but the feature is expected to also roll out for the world that the game will create.

