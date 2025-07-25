 Skip to main content
Game Pass has three amazing new games to play this weekend (July 25-27)

Wuchang in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
505 Games

As the shadow of Gamescom looms in the distance and promises tons of updates on upcoming video games, Xbox Game Pass has decided to drop one of the best waves of new games all year. We have not just one, but two day one additions to the service that could each be considered one of the best of July for very different reasons. But even though my third pick isn’t brand new to Xbox, it is one of those overlooked titles that I am thrilled to highlight alongside these juggernauts. The spread this week is near-perfect in my eyes, with options for purely single-player action, co-op action, and a more chill and introspective adventure. These are three amazing Game Pass games I will be playing all weekend long, and I think you should too.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

All the souls-like fans have had their eyes on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers since it was initially revealed. While it is from a different studio, this is another impressive game coming from China, like Black Myth: Wukong from last year. Set in the Ming Dynasty, you play as a set character rather than a created one, but have plenty of options to express yourself through outfits and build customization. This title heavily emphasizes dodges over blocking, and has a unique Madness system that provides a deep risk vs. reward system to every encounter. This is a brutal yet beautiful game that will be kicking my butt all weekend long.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Abiotic Factor

The weekend is best spent hanging out with friends and family, so co-op games are a perfect way to get in some gaming and quality time. Abiotic Factor might have a simplistic art style, but has already become a smash hit on PC for its intense and emergent gameplay. The easiest way to describe the gameplay is a survival crafting game, but that undersells just how much personality Abiotic Factor has. It has a delightful ’90s inspired sci-fi setting where you and up to five other players each take the role of a new research employee looking into unexplained paranormal entities. You will spend just as much time building, crafting, and maintaining your base as you do exploring the dangerous world and fighting. If you want something with hints of Lethal Company but much deeper RPG and crafting systems, Abiotic Factor is a perfect choice.

Abiotic Factor is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Wheel World

Summer is the best time to head out on your bike to explore the world, but you can also do that from the comfort of your own home if you want. Wheel World quietly launched this week day one on Game Pass, and puts you in the biking shoes of a young woman named Kat in a world where the fate of the entire universe depends on your biking skills. But don’t feel too stressed because this is a chill game at heart. You’re free to explore the open world, see the sights, engage in races, and find new bike parts to upgrade your ride. And there are tons of parts and styles to completely change the look and feel of your bike. If you feel like jumping into a less demanding game this weekend, this is a great game to just enjoy the vibes in.

Wheel World is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

