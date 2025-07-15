 Skip to main content
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025: How to watch and what to expect

By
The Gamescom Opening Night Live stage.
Gamescom

I’m still reeling from all the Summer Game Fest 2025 announcements, but Geoff Keighly is already gearing up to take to the stage again to kick off Gamescom with his annual Opening Night Live kickoff presentation. This is the last major gaming event for upcoming video games to show themselves off to a wide audience before The Game Awards at the end of the year, and we already know some big titles are scheduled to appear. To give you a refresher, Gamecom Opening Night Live 2024 was where we first saw Borderlands 4, plus deeper looks at Civilization 7 and Monster Hunter Wilds. Will this year be able to stack up? We can’t say for sure yet, but I can tell you how to watch it and what games you can expect to see.

When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025?

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 7 worldwide reveal at Opening Night Live kicks off @gamescom in a massive way.

Tuesday, August 19.

Streaming live everywhere at 2p ET / 11a PT / 8p CEST. pic.twitter.com/6HfSTirTze

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 14, 2025

The entire Gamescom event runs from August 20 through August 24, but Opening Night Live will get the party started early on Tuesday, August 18, at 2 pm. ET.

Recommended Videos

There’s been no mention of how long Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 will be, but last year’s event was around 2 hours long, plus some pre and post-show coverage, so I suspect this year will end up being a similar length.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

It is to be expected now that all the big gaming events will be streamed live across all major platforms, and Opening Night Live 2025 is no different. You can watch along with the rest of the world who isn’t able to be there in person on the official YouTube, Twitch, X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok accounts.

Make sure you also keep Digital Trends open as we cover all the announcements as they happen so you don’t miss any important details.

Every confirmed announcement for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025

Call of Duty Black Ops 7
Screenshot Call of Duty

The big showpiece kicking off Opening Night Live 2025 is confirmed to be Black Ops 7, but that will only be the beginning. That’s the only confirmed title, but here are some other games I think are likely to appear:

  • 2XKO
  • Borderlands 4
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • Silent Hill f
  • Directive 8020
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (please!)
