Everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2025: Resident Evil Requiem, Code Vein 2, and more

Summer truly began today: Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest returned for its 2025 edition. The video game showcase has only grown in the past few years, filling a void left behind by E3’s demise. It is now the summer’s must watch gaming event as it’s always packed with new announcements. This year’s show tried to live up to those lofty expectations, but it wasn’t quite as action-packed as Sony’s excellent State of Play earlier this week.
Sure, we got new trailers for upcoming games like Mafia: The Old Country and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. We even got a big shocker in the form of Resident Evil Requiem. Much of the show was dedicated to smaller games, though. We saw tons of Unreal Engine-powered action games from small studies, top-down roguelikes, and multiplayer shooters with a unique twist. While there were some neat highlights and surprises, it was definitely on the weaker side as far as Keighley’s showcases go. Even so, there was a lot to see. Check out our full list of announcements from the show.
We got our obligatory Hideo Kojima cameo for Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach comes out later this month, so of course we got a Hideo Kojima appearance. It wouldn’t be a Geoff Keighley show without that. Kojima did an on-stage interview where he talked about the design ethos of the sequel and shared a new clip. The cutscene shared more information about two new characters played by Alissa Jung and Luca Marinelli, who were first revealed at South by Southwest. Marinelli’s character is another porter named Neil who has some mysterious secret involving a mark on his hand. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on June 26 and there will be another event showcasing gameplay on Sunday.
Sonic Crossworlds is getting some big Sega cameos
Sonic Crossworlds got a brand new trailer revealing a September 25 release date. The bigger news, though, is that it’s getting a bunch of cameo characters including Hatsune Miku, Persona 5‘s Joker, and Ichiban Kasuga. It will also get some sort of Minecraft crossover featuring our good pal Steve.
Code Vein 2 is coming in 2026
Bandai Namco’s Code Vein is getting a sequel. Code Vein 2 got a cinematic debut trailer that talked up its time travel-focused story alongside some dramatic music. We got a glimpse at gameplay too, and it was filled with the exact kind of anime Dark Souls action that made the first game a cult hit. It will launch in 2026.
Game of Thrones is getting a big new game
It’s a surprise it’s taken this long, but Game of Thrones is getting a big video game. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros got a cinematic trailer that showed Jon Snow battling the White Walker. We didn’t learn too much about it, but it seems to be more of a big budget affair than any Game of Thrones game to date.
Shovel Knight follow-up Mina the Hollower gets a release date
Indie game enthusiasts have waited a long time for this news: Mina the Hollower is launching on October 31. Yacht Club Games’ new retro title is its follow up to Shovel Knight, introducing a brand-new character and created in a style that mimics classic Game Boy games. A demo for it is available now on Steam.
Deadpool is coming to VR
Deadpool is the latest superhero to get the VR treatment. Twisted Pixel announced that its first game under Meta’s ownership is Marvel’s Deadpool VR, a bloody first-person action game filled with swords and quips. A trailer showed several clips of the Merc with a Mouth shooting down his foes and plowing through them with a car. Digital Trends went hands on with the project prior to its announcement today, and we walked away surprised by how quick and smooth its action is. Marvel’s Deadpool VR will launch later this year for Meta Quest 3 and 3S.
Dying Light: The Beast launches in August
Add one more game on the release date calendar for the back half of 2025, because Dying Light: The Beast launches on August 22. We got a new trailer to celebrate the news, which showed off plenty of rooftop parkour, grotesque monsters, and gore.
A new Scott Pilgrim beat em up is coming
Tribute Games is creating the first Scott Pilgrim game in a decade. Scott Pilgrim Ex is a new beat em up made in collaboration the comic’s creators. Bryan Lee O’Malley is writing the story and Anamanaguchi are working on the soundtrack. It’s a four-player online game that’s scheduled to launch in 2026.
Splitgate 2 gets a surprise launch on stage
It wouldn’t be a Summer Game Fest without a big surprise: Splitgate 2 is out right now. 1047 celebrated the launch of its new portal shooter with a brand-new trailer hyping up its action. You can play it today for free.
Project Century is now Stranger Than Heaven
Back at The Game Awards, Ryu Ga Gotoku stole the show with a mysterious trailer for its next game: Project Century. At the time, it seemed like it would be a while until we saw it again, but it showed up at Summer Game Fest with another enticing trailer. This one showed off much more of its down and dirty brawling, as well as its neo-noir setting. There was lots of jazz. It also has a new name: Stranger than Heaven.
Resident Evil Requiem gets revealed after a fake out
After a strange teaser earlier in the show, Capcom closed the show with an official trailer for Resident Evil Requiem. The trailer introduced a character named Grace who is sent to investigate a case that seemingly intersects with her mother’s murder. Things go south fast from there, as the trailer moves into a destroyed version of Racoon City. Keighley says that it’s a big shift for the franchise, trading survival horror for cinematic action. Surprisingly, it’s not far off either. It launches on February 27 and will be playable at Gamescom this year.
Everything else
- Mortal Shell 2 kicked off the show with a brutal new trailer.
- Fortnite‘s upcoming Death Star Sabotage event got a trailer.
- We got a trailer for Chronicles: Medieval, a game by Raw Power that featured some narration from Tom Hardy.
- End of Abyss is an eerie action-adventure game from Epic Games Publishing.
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire got a new trailer revealing that Troy Baker is in the voice cast.
- Atomic Heart 2 is happening and it looks a lot more playful than its predecessor.
- Mundfish is also working on The Cube, an MMO shooter in the Atomic Heart universe.
- We saw more Marvel Cosmic Invasion characters, including Rocket Raccoon and She-Hulk.
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword appeared with some new gameplay footage in tow.
- Felt That Boxing is an irreverent arcade fighting game that’s basically Punch Out with photorealistic puppets.
- Killer Inn is a murder mystery multiplayer game where 24 players kill one another in a mansion.
- Arc Raiders will launch on October 30.
- Dune: Awakening got a new trailer ahead of its upcoming release date in a few days.
- Chrono Odyssey looks to be a multiplayer action game that’s very much in the Dark Souls vein.
- We got a new trailer for Wuthering Waves‘ next trailer.
- Upcoming indie Metroidvania Mio: Memories in Orbit has a new demo available now.
- Out of Words is a new co-op game that has a handcrafted, stop-motion art style.
- Mafia: The Old Country got a new trailer that gave more detail about its Italy-set story.
- Lego Voyagers is a new two-player co-op game that’s being published by Annapurna Interactive.
- Nicktoons and the Dice of Destiny is a new co-op game featuring Nickelodeon characters.
- Lies of P: Overture is out today, and it got a new trailer to celebrate.
- Fractured Blooms is a very, very creepy farming sim of some kind coming from Serenity Forge.
- Blade and Soul Neo got a trailer showing off a new hero, while Blade and Souls Heroes is coming in September.
- One Punch Man is coming to Crystal of Atlan.
- Pre-registration is now open for The Seven Deadly Sins Origin.
- We got a recap of the recent State of Unreal stream for reasons that I cannot deduce.
- Jurassic World Evolution 3 is coming on October 21.
- Mixtape, the next game from the makers of The Artful Escape, got a new trailer.
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree is a top-down multiplayer roguelike coming on September 19.
- Acts of Blood is a brutal action game from a solo Indonesian developer that has a serous Oldboy vibe.
- Resident Evil Village is getting a price cut.
- The First Descendant got some ad space to show its next update.
- Scum gets its 1.0 release on June 17.
- Mindseye, a shooter that has had some odd PR misfires as of late, got a new trailer ahead of its release.
- Hitman: World of Assassination adds a James Bond crossover featuring Casino Royale‘s LeChiffre as a target today.
- Lego Party is basically Mario Party but with Legos. Simple enough sales pitch! It launches later this year.
- Wildgate, a 20-player sci-fi shooter by Dreamhaven, is getting an open beta on June 9.
- Guacamelee creator Drinkbox has a new Hades-like top-down action game called Blighted.
- Ill is a nauseating new horror shooter filled with flesh monsters.
- Mecha Break launches on July 1.
- Epic Games Publishing revealed Infinitesimals, which looks like a sci-fi shooter version of Honey I Shrunk the Kids.
- We got a tease for Resident Evil 9, kind of. Nothing was shown, but some firm news is coming soon.
- Street Fighter 6 got a new trailer hyping new characters, featuring AEW’s Kenny Omega.
- Last Flag is a hero shooter capture the flag game hybrid set in the 1970s.
- Wuchang: Fallen Feathers got a new trailer ahead of its July release.
- Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver is a co-op action RPG starring the Wu-Tang Clan.
- Guild Wars 2 got a trailer showcasing some upcoming updates because this show is two hours long.
- There was an ad for the Epic Games Store highlighting Mongil Star Dive, Splitgate 2, and more.
- We got an ad for Cyberpunk 2077 on Nintendo Switch 2. We are just in full commercial territory now.
- Into the Unwell is a stylish action game with a toon art style. It’s also about alcoholism, I think?