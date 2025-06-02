Summer Game Fest 2025: How to watch and what to expect

It isn’t officially summer until Summer Game Fest kicks things off. This yearly event is back and looks like the biggest one yet, with more partners and looks at upcoming video games teased than ever before. Everything from the biggest AAA titles to passionate indie games will get a time to shine on one of the biggest platforms of the year.

Unlike showcases of old, Summer Game Fest is a multi-day event that includes individual showcases across the entire weekend. Whether you’re playing on PS5, Xbox, Switch 2, or PC, there’s at least one game or showcase that will appeal to you. We’ve decoded the entire schedule so you can tune in to anything and everything that catches your eye, plus we’ve listed everything we know for sure will be shown off.

When is Summer Game Fest 2025

Summer Game Fest 2025 kickoff showcase will begin on Friday, June 6, at 2 pm PT and run for about 2 hours. Just like last year, this initial showcase will transition directly into the Day of the Devs showcase to shine a light on some smaller projects.

June 7 will begin with the Wholesome Direct at 9 am PT, with both the Future Games Show and Green Games Showcase running concurrently at 1 pm.

The final day, June 8, opens with the Xbox Games Showcase at 10 am PT and rolling straight into a dedicated The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. The last showcase of the entire event is the PC Gaming Show at 12 pm.

How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025

Geoff Keighly, the creator and host of Summer Game Fest, will be personally streaming the event on both the official SGF YouTube and Twitch channels. You can see Geoff’s “Hype Trailer” above to get a tease of what is in store for the kickoff event, but check back at those pages on June 6 to join in on the countdown before the live event.

Besides the official channels, many big streamers and media outlets will be co-streaming the event if you want to see other people react to the event in real time.

Every confirmed announcement for Summer Game Fest 2025

We’re proud to welcome a record-setting 60+ partners for #SummerGameFest 2025, a global celebration of video games in Los Angeles this June.



Learn more at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN pic.twitter.com/LBQMlEr4Mh — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2025

For SGF 2025, Geoff has teased over 60 partners, including big names like 2K, IOI, Square Enix, Xbox, Sega, Nintendo, and more. While we’re expecting a ton of surprise reveals and deeper looks at already announced games, these are the games that have either been confirmed or heavily teased across the entire SGF weekend.