Call of Duty is back with Black Ops 7, and it releases later this year

It’s that time of year again: at Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Call of Duty announced Black Ops 7, one of the most futuristic entries in the series yet. The trailer starts off with a guided tour of a cutting-edge weapons facility, presented by a talking robot that looks like it escaped the set of Chappie.

And when the camera finally focuses on the face of the character, we see David Mason, the protagonist of Black Ops II. After touching a display, Mason sees a series of shifting landscapes, from an overgrown area riddled with shipping containers to a cityscape unfolding like something from Inception.

The YouTube description reads, “The year is 2035 and the world is on the brink of chaos, ravaged by violent conflict and psychological warfare following the events of Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 6. Wielding cutting-edge technology, the Black Ops team led by David Mason must fight back against a manipulative enemy who weaponizes fear above all else.”

The Black Ops 7 reveal was largely cinematic and revealed little in the way of gameplay, but the last few seconds of the trailer show what looks to be another iteration of Warzone, Call of Duty’s battle royale mode. You can see a large area with four players dropping in through the use of wingsuits.

Characters are seen appearing out of thin air through the use of stealth technology. If Black Ops 7 follows the patterns set by its predecessors, the game will have an interesting single-player campaign supported by extensive multiplayer modes that will keep you immersed long after you’ve explored every nook and cranny.

As of now, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 doesn’t have a release date. However, Activision says the game will launch in 2025, so you can look for it sometime within the next six months.