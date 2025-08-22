 Skip to main content
Game Pass just added three unbelievable games to play this weekend (August 22-24)

The cast of Persona 4.
Atlus

The world of Xbox is blowing up right now, in a good way. Team green showed up in a big way at Gamescom, not only with new footage for games like The Outer Worlds 2, but a ton of details about the ROG Xbox Ally X, including the release date. While the lack of any price or preorder information is a bummer, you can at least count on it being a fantastic way to play your Game Pass games. You won’t have it this weekend, though, but the service has dropped three unbelievable games that you shouldn’t wait to jump into. We’ve got one of the best JRPGs of all time, a fast and furious roguelite FPS, and…well, something completely different to round out the list. Whatever you’re craving this weekend, one of these three killer titles will have what you’re looking for.

Persona 4 Golden

The original Persona 4 was when the series started to really take off in the West. Persona 5 and Metaphor: Refantazio drew even more attention, and Persona 3: Reload gave new fans an easy way to experience an older entry. Persona 4 Golden isn’t a remake — we’re getting that later — but an enhanced and expanded edition of what many fans consider to be the strongest entry in the series. You’ll feel right at home with the combat system if you’ve played any other Atlus game, but the story and characters are on another level. It is almost impossible not to fall in love with at least one character, and the mystery remains gripping throughout the entire game. This is a long one, so you’ll need a few weekends to get through it, but taking a big first bite over the next few days is the perfect way to start.

Persona 4 Golden is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Void/Breaker

Launching directly onto Game Pass, Void/Breaker is a game that traps you in an endless loop, fighting against rogue AI over and over again. The premise alone might be a bit cathartic for some who are sick of all the AI talk lately, but everyone will enjoy the way the game plays. As an FPS, few games nail just how good it feels to move and shoot the way Void/Breaker does. Each weapon feels unique, punchy, and powerful. That feeling is enhanced both by the ways you can enhance your guns during a run, plus by the dynamic destruction on each stage. Being a roguelike, each run presents new choices and challenges to make it a blast to play for one hour or five.

Void/Breaker is available now on PC.

Goat Simulator Remastered

Is it a meme game? Yeah, kinda, but Goat Simulator Remastered does have more to laugh at than the concept. Don’t go into this game thinking you’ll get a deep message or a game with a ton of mechanical depth, but treat it more like a fun little sandbox and you’ll have a blast. There are several areas to explore with a laundry list of objectives to complete if you want, but even more hidden objectives and easter eggs to discover if you’re creative. This is a game that wants you to embrace chaos and just let off some steam messing around. It’s the perfect game just to turn your brain off and have fun with, and who doesn’t need a game like that every now and then?

Goat Simulator Remastered is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

