 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

We know when the ROG Xbox Ally X will hit store shelves, but the price tag is still a mystery

By
A man playing the ROG Xbox Ally X.
ASUS

The drip feed of information regarding the ROG Xbox Ally X continues through Gamescom as we finally learn the handheld’s official release date, but Asus and Xbox have yet to drop the price on us. Hitting store shelves on October 16, we are still completely in the dark as to when we can preorder the latest handheld or if we will even be able to afford one.

Xbox had a massive presence at Gamescom this year, but opted to dedicate a huge booth to demoing games not on its traditional hardware, but instead the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X. Officially announced earlier this year, rumors have been circulating about how much this powerful handheld would cost. Among the excitement of seeing Silksong and other games demoed on the new device, the only new bit of information we got was that the system will be available on October 16, less than two months from now, which makes the lack of any price information even more concerning.

Recommended Videos

Price and preorder information are promised to be coming in the coming weeks.

The ROG Xbox Ally X is the latest handheld gaming device aiming to compete with the likes of the Steam Deck and Switch 2. Previous ROG handhelds have been well received for their power, but aren’t as user-friendly as home consoles. Partnering with Xbox, this new iteration will have an overhauled UI that more closely mimics a console experience rather than present itself like a handheld PC. It will allow players to easily download and play games from all major PC storefronts, including Steam, Epic, Battle.net, and Xbox Game Pass.

The excitement of learning the release date is certainly dampened by not being able to preorder the device like we all thought we would, and the lack of an official price might mean the leaked prices of around $700 for the ROG Xbox Ally and over $1,000 for the X could be accurate. Of course, with the ever-changing economic landscape and tariff policies, we might need to brace for even higher prices.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The best co-op games on Xbox Series X
Jack Sparrow and pirate from Sea of Thieves.

The Xbox Series X is home to superb games already, and there are plenty of upcoming games to be excited about too. As much as we all love competing in the best multiplayer games on Xbox Series X, sometimes you would rather team up with a friend than fight them. Co-op games let you and your friends turn the tables on the game itself to stack the odds in your favor. While local co-op has started to fade away, cross-platform games make it easier than ever to join up with friends online even if they're playing on a different console. These are the best co-op games on Xbox Series X.

Make sure you've got the proper Xbox Series X accessories, specifically the best headset, to communicate with your co-op partner.

Read more
The best free Xbox Series X games
Spartan on the battlefield

Xbox Series X has built up an impressive roster of games since launching in 2020. From fast-paced first-person shooter (FPS) games to challenging RPGs, Microsoft's latest console has something for everyone. But with most new games clocking in at an eye-watering $70, it's not always possible to play all the best Xbox Series X games. Thankfully, Xbox Series X is also home to a surprisingly deep library of free-to-play games.

While there is some crossover between the best free PlayStation 5 games, that just means there are more players to compete or join up with since almost all of these are cross-platform games.

Read more
The best multiplayer games on the Xbox Series X
Pirates digging up treasure in Sea of Thieves.

We all love a good solo adventure, and some of the best Xbox Series X games are single-player only, but nothing quite captures the same feeling as playing with (or against) your friends. Thanks to the widespread adoption of cross-platform games, it has never been easier to grab your headset, connect with your friends, and hop into a game. The only real difficulty is deciding what game to play. Obviously, there are a ton of free Xbox Series X games you can go for, but if you're willing to spend a little, these are our current multiplayer addictions on Series X. This isn't including any of the upcoming Xbox Series X games, but we will keep our list updated as those releases arrive.

Halo Infinite

Read more