We know when the ROG Xbox Ally X will hit store shelves, but the price tag is still a mystery

The drip feed of information regarding the ROG Xbox Ally X continues through Gamescom as we finally learn the handheld’s official release date, but Asus and Xbox have yet to drop the price on us. Hitting store shelves on October 16, we are still completely in the dark as to when we can preorder the latest handheld or if we will even be able to afford one.

Xbox had a massive presence at Gamescom this year, but opted to dedicate a huge booth to demoing games not on its traditional hardware, but instead the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X. Officially announced earlier this year, rumors have been circulating about how much this powerful handheld would cost. Among the excitement of seeing Silksong and other games demoed on the new device, the only new bit of information we got was that the system will be available on October 16, less than two months from now, which makes the lack of any price information even more concerning.

Price and preorder information are promised to be coming in the coming weeks.

The ROG Xbox Ally X is the latest handheld gaming device aiming to compete with the likes of the Steam Deck and Switch 2. Previous ROG handhelds have been well received for their power, but aren’t as user-friendly as home consoles. Partnering with Xbox, this new iteration will have an overhauled UI that more closely mimics a console experience rather than present itself like a handheld PC. It will allow players to easily download and play games from all major PC storefronts, including Steam, Epic, Battle.net, and Xbox Game Pass.

The excitement of learning the release date is certainly dampened by not being able to preorder the device like we all thought we would, and the lack of an official price might mean the leaked prices of around $700 for the ROG Xbox Ally and over $1,000 for the X could be accurate. Of course, with the ever-changing economic landscape and tariff policies, we might need to brace for even higher prices.