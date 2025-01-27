 Skip to main content
Bulletstorm studio is co-developing Gears of War: E-Day

By

We now know just a bit more about Gears of War: E-Day. Developer People Can Fly just revealed that it is co-developing the game alongside The Coalition. The studio previously worked as a partner on Gears of War 1-3 and as lead developer of Gears of War: Judgement.

People Can Fly wrote in its blog post, “We are honored to return to the world of Gears of War, a franchise deeply embedded in our studio’s history. As lead developer of the iconic Gears of War: Judgment and co-development partner on Gears of War 1-3, we have always been passionate about the series and its legacy.”

Mike Crump, head of The Coalition, added a few more bites of information. “Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it’s a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic. We’re pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise’s legacy for so long.”

A Locust warrior stares Marcus Fenix in the face.
The Coalition / The Coalition

The two studios didn’t give much more information about the game itself, but you can check out the official announcement trailer at the top of the page. Guillaume Barry, Development Director at PCF, said “While we can’t share more just yet, we’re eager for the day when we can show all the exciting things we’ve been working on.”

The game will take place on E-Day, when the Locust Horde — the antagonists of the franchise — first emerged from beneath the planet’s crust and laid waste to a quarter of the human population.

Players will once again take the role of Marcus Fenix in this origin story. You’ll fight alongside favorite characters like Dom Santiago in a frantic battle for survival as the Locust emerge all over the world for the first time.

No release date or window has been given, but since it’s a first-party release, Gears of War: E-Day will be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. People Can Fly and the Coalition have proven themselves a force to be reckoned with in previous games, and we can only hope that E-Day lives up to the same level of quality.

