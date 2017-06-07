GOG Summer Sale slashes prices on hundreds of games by up to 90 percent

Why it matters to you GOG's sale doesn't have quite the same games as Steam's usual summer sale, but it has a lot of classics -- and they're all DRM-free.

As much as many gamers look forward to Steam’s big sales, GOG’s can be just as intriguing. Its latest Summer Sale has slashed prices on a huge catalog of titles, from contemporary role-playing games like The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, to classics strategies like Dungeon Keeper and a mix of everything in between.

Although GOG still has a large collection of classic games available, owing to its original Good Old Games moniker, it’s also stacking up modern games big and small. Alongside the Witcher franchise, there are also titles like The Sexy Brutale, Prison Architect, Thimbleweed Park, Diluvion, and more. You can even pre-order the recently announced Elex at 10 percent off.

As with many big digital sales, the biggest of savings can be found in the bundles. The RPG favorites bundle will be offered for the next two weeks and includes The Witcher II and III, Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines, Dragon Age: Origins — Ultimate Edition, Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition, Divinity Original Sin — Enhanced Edition, and several other big-name titles.

GOG’s favorite adventure game bundle is similarly impressive, packed with classic point and clicks like the remastered Day of the Tentacle and Full Throttle, along with new games like the Wolf Among Us and Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series.

Most games are discounted by between 20 and 60 percent, though there are a few deals that see games slashed by up to 90 percent. You can pick up absolute classics that offer tens of hours of gameplay for a dollar or so. Postal 2 can be had for almost nothing, Crysis is 80 percent off at just under $5, while the original X-COM: UFO Defense will offer countless entertainment for practically nothing.

While GoG’s sale might lack some of the AAA titles released over the past few years, it’s a hotbed of classics and indie entertainment that offers just as much content as some of Steam’s biggest offerings. Better yet, every single game is digital rights management-free. GoG will even give you some money back if someone in another territory could buy it cheaper than you. And there’s also a 14-day refund policy.