Conduct dangerous experiments in ‘Hearthstone: The Boomsday Project’

Blizzard recently introduced the hero Wrecking Ball to Overwatch and is preparing to launch World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, but that doesn’t mean the developer has forgotten about its addictive card battler Hearthstone. In fact, the next expansion, The Boomsday Project, is less than a month away.

Hearthstone: The Boomsday Project stars the goblin Dr. Boom and is focused on science rather than the fantasy and supernatural elements we’ve typically seen from expansions thus far. One of its new features is the “magnetic” minion type, which can either be played on its own or fused with a mech to create a character with more damage, health, and abilities. In the announcement video, Blizzard used a “Spider Bomb” as an example of the fusion — if mixed with a mech, the mech will get an additional two attack and health points, as well as the Spider Bomb’s “Deathrattle” ability.

Also coming to The Boomsday Project are new “Project” cards, which give additional benefits to both you and your opponent during a match. The “Biology Project,” for instance, instantly gives each player two mana crystals, allowing them to play their more powerful cards earlier in a match.

The “Omega Project” is a new feature that has the potential to completely change your strategy in Hearthstone. These cards function normally for most of a match but gain significant statistic boosts when you play them with 10 mana crystals. The “Omega Defender,” for instance, gets an additional 10 attack points on top of its original two, making it a mighty threat. If you want to really pummel your opponent, The Boomsday Project also includes new “legendary spells,” such as “Myra’s Unstable Element,” which automatically draws every card in your deck for just five mana crystals.

Heartstone: The Boomsday Project will release on August 7, with a card reveal livestream to precede it at 1 p.m. ET on August 23. Pre-ordering the expansion will get you a 50-card bundle and a special Mecha-Jaraxxus card back, and a “Mega Bundle,” featuring an 80-card bundle and the new Mecha-Jaraxxus Warlock hero is also available. Anyone who logs into the game after the game launches will also receive three card packs and a random legendary minion.