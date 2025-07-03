Helldivers 2 is finally coming to another platform

Unless you’ve had your head under a rock looking for Terminids, you’ve probably heard about the phenomena that is Helldivers 2. Since its launch, the game has only been available on PlayStation 5 and PC, but Xbox players will be able to join the fight for Super Earth starting on August 26. Preorders start now, with in-game goodies awaiting early buyers.

In a statement to Xbox Wire, game director Mikael Eriksson said, “We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game. We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

Developed by Arrowhead Studios, Helldivers 2 is a cooperative third-person shooter where a team of up to four players works together to complete missions, and those typically involve using every weapon at their disposal to clear out enemies and reach their objective. Part of the game’s appeal is its ongoing emerging narrative, with the story being shaped by players’ failures and victories in community events.

Like the original launch, Xbox players can purchase either the Standard or the Super Citizen version of the game. Preordering either will grant three armor sets, while the Super Citizen Edition adds in a few extra cosmetics and an in-game plaque to go beside players’ names in lobby screens.

Xbox-based Helldivers will be able to play with friends on other platforms. So far, there hasn’t been any word on whether the title will make its way to Game Pass, and it seems unlikely that it will support cross-progression. Existing players will most likely need to start fresh on Xbox if they plan to switch consoles.