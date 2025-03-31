 Skip to main content
Helldivers 2 sends players back to its most brutal battleground

By
Two soldiers hug in front of an explosion in Helldivers 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

Helldivers, suit up: the time has come to return to Malevelon Creek and once more repel the Automaton invaders. Last week, after Helldivers failed to stop the advance of the robot forces in the Severin Sector, many players began to fear Malevelon Creek was the end goal, and now the Helldivers 2 team has officially confirmed it.

If you’ve been playing the game for a while, you might recall the fight for a planet often dubbed “Space Vietnam.” The Creek, as other players called it, featured some of the most difficult in-game missions and was one of the first Major Orders to fail with such catastrophic consequences. It marked a period of long-term Automaton control of the area and went on to become a major part of the emergent storytelling surrounding Helldivers 2.

The Helldivers 2 team had previously named April 3 as “Malevelon Creek Memorial Day,” so the player base is particularly incensed that the Automaton forces would choose this particular time to invade. The current Major Order says, “All Helldivers are called to defend and hold Malevelon Creek. To unite, and unleash Super Earth’s righteous Justice with the fullest permitted fury.”

MAJOR ORDER: The Automatons have launched vigorous assaults on multiple planets. A large-scale offensive appears to be underway, led by the Incineration Corps. Immediate action is demanded.

Preliminary analysis of troop movements indicate the likely target of the offensive:… pic.twitter.com/aFaF38XtIS

— HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 30, 2025

For now, the only stated reward is an allotment of 60 Warbond Medals, but it’s possible that success could result in something further. After the previous liberation of Malevelon Creek, a free cape was given to players to mark the occasion and remember the multitude of fallen of Helldivers.

The Helldivers 2 fanbase (and the team) is having a lot of fun with this new Major Order, and it’s further proof of the power of letting fans have a say in how the lore of a game develops. Arrowhead Studios has done a phenomenal job keeping its audience looped into the creative process. If you’ve never played Helldivers 2 before, this is an excellent opportunity to dive headfirst into the game and team up with friends to take down a bunch of hulking robots with more lasers than sense.

