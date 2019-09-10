Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases next month, but you won’t have to wait that long to try out the game’s competitive multiplayer. A special alpha test ran last month on PS4, and the game’s beta is right around the corner. This beta will give you a chance to try out a wider selection of content, and you can get into it early if you’re on PS4.

How to play the Call of Duy: Modern Warfare beta on PS4

There are a few different ways you can participate in the beta. Beginning on September 12 and lasting through the following day, you can get early access by pre-ordering the game through a retailer or the PlayStation Store.

Pre-orders contain three “Operator Packs,” a custom in-game knife, and a playable Captain Price character for Black Ops 4.

Everyone on PlayStation 4 can then enjoy the beta beginning on September 14 through September 16.

How to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta on Xbox One and PC

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players can all enjoy the beta together with cross-play enabled from September 19 through September 3. For PS4 owners, you can begin playing regardless of whether you’ve pre-ordered on September 19, while those on Xbox and PC must have pre-ordered the game. Those who ordered by retail should check their email for a beta code, while those who pre-ordered digitally should have access to the beta when it’s available.

All platforms can then enjoy the beta together for free from September 21 through September 23, even if they did not pre-order the game.

Those playing on Xbox One must have an Xbox Live Gold subscription in order to play in the beta, and some regions require a PlayStation Plus subscription as well.

What can you expect?

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta will contain several different maps and modes, and more content will be available throughout the test periods. The content will be rotating, and you can expect larger games than the two-versus-two multiplayer matches that were available in the initial alpha test.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will officially release on October 25 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The PC version will be available through Battle.net.